News in your town

Galena center to host 1st table reading of new year

Arizona store gives 'Star Wars' record back to Mark Hamill

Ask Amy: Birth family reunion doesn't go as planned

Dubuque Fun-A-Day to return in February

On the house: Free things to do in the tri-states

Ask Amy: Partner contemplates future with awful children

OZ AND ROIZEN: Moms-to-be: Make sure you're getting nutrients for two

Tonight's tv highlights

'1917' ends 'Star Wars' box-office reign

Morning smile: Florida police respond after parrot cries, Let me out!

On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states

OZ AND ROIZEN: The right way to wash your hands

Even with court order, families struggle with services for developmentally disabled adults