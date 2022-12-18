There’s a certain feeling to this time of year that gets perfectly summed up with that new buzzword you’ve no doubt heard from your friends as they sip artisanal hot cocoa and admire one another’s cabin socks: hygge.
Now, I’m more of a Tom and Jerry sort of guy, and socks are anathema to my life decisions, but I certainly can get behind the concept of snuggling into the warm embrace of “coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment,” according to Oxford. Especially as temperatures slowly but surely make their way toward the less fun end of the thermometer.
And it probably doesn’t hurt that I’ve got some Norwegian roots in the family tree, which no doubt imparts a predilection toward winter coziness as well as a never-quite-satisfied craving for lefse.
All that talk about the finer side of indoor living and the ways to hygge-fy your winter experience got me thinking about games. They’re great way to while away some cold, dark Midwestern hours, but are there any games that I could describe as hygge?
The first thing that comes to mind is something I’m not even sure is available to be played anymore. Follow me, dear reader, into the wonderland that is “Old Man Corner.”
When I was in high school, back before the turn of the century, there was one study hall room that had open, free-use desktop PCs. I happened to have study hall in that room. It also happened to be an hour I shared with a good friend, Chris, and vanishingly few other students. I don’t know how to represent that equation mathematically, but I can tell you it equaled plenty of side-by-side computer time.
One of our favorite pastimes was and Adobe Flash game called SnowCraft. Taking its name from the progenitor of World of Warcraft, it was a pretty simple three-on-three snowball fight game. You’d click on a little snow-suited snowball chucker, and depending on how long you held the click, send a chunk of compacted water varying distances across the screen. Three hits on any one little dude and they were out of the game.
And much like the arcade games of yore (that were relatively recent for the time), every time you succeeded in eliminating all three opponents, you’d advance a level and the opposing characters would get faster and more accurate.
I’m not sure if there was such a thing as “winning” the game (it might have gone on forever or at least to an arbitrarily large level number), but it definitely wins for the shot of pure nostalgia it engenders whenever it comes to mind. Few finer diversions could you find for a long, dark night of the soul.
The other title that comes to mind with the utterance of “hygge,” perhaps with a burst of frozen breath particles in the air, is Tales of Destiny, a 1998 PlayStation 1 Japanese role-playing game.
The second in Namco’s “Tales of ...” series, it came about at a perfect time in my life: Right after the release of Final Fantasy VII (1997) and right before the release of Xenogears (1998). Ah, what a time to be alive.
Tales of Destiny gets the hygge nod not for the game in its entirety, but because of one area in the game: Phandaria. With its perpetual snow, roaring fireplaces, smoking chimneys, evergreen flora and jauntily crystalline theme song, it was the very definition of hygge before I ever became aware of such a word.
Both games are worth a look (supposing you can travel back in time or find some other means of playing them) and both are excellent windows into what games of the time were like.
Until you find that time machine, may all your Tom and Jerrys be decked with cinnamon and may all your days be comfortably convivial. Happy holidays.
