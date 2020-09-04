This TV game show returns for 37th season: What is ‘Jeopardy!’?
LOS ANGELES — “Jeopardy!” is returning for its 37th season, with greater social distance between Alex Trebek and the contestants, and a new role for all-time great contestant Ken Jennings.
A redesigned set for the coronavirus era will allow for the contestants to be farther apart and at a greater distance from Trebek, who has continued as host after a diagnosis last year of pancreatic cancer.
Trebek said last month that he’s responding exceptionally well to treatment and expects to mark his two-year survival in February.
The casting of contestants was done entirely online for this season, which was shot without a studio audience.
Jennings, the record-setting contestant who won on 74 straight shows and took last year’s “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” title, is joining the series as a consulting producer.
He’ll appear on-air with his own video categories, develop projects and act as a public ambassador for the show.
“Though I’ve played my last round of JEOPARDY! as a contestant, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to remain involved with my favorite show,” Jennings said in a statement. “I’m still in on all the action, but I don’t have to worry about phrasing things in the form of a question anymore.”
Pope gives blessing to Binoche’s environmental activism
VATICAN CITY — Actress Juliette Binoche and fellow French environmentalists received encouragement from Pope Francis at a private Vatican meeting Thursday, where the pontiff confessed he did not understand more than a decade ago his fellow churchmens’ worries about the Amazon.
While he was still archbishop of Buenos Aires, “I didn’t understand anything” about ecology problems, he told the activists. “(Then) I followed a path of conversion, of understanding the ecological problem” of the Amazon’s exploitation, Francis said.
Binoche and the other activists work with the French Conference of Bishops on environmental themes. In 2018, Binoche was an author of a letter calling on all politicians to act decisively in tackling climate change.
“While the conditions of the planet can appear catastrophic, we Christians cannot lose hope,’’ Francis said.