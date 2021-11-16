11162021-cur-galena

Lenny Wayne and Pearl Olson host Aronson Addison, Sarah Lentini and Ty Bailey in a virtual Songwriters Showcase, presented by the Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts.

GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts will host a virtual Songwriters Showcase, dubbed “Music in Construction,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, on the center’s YouTube channel.

The Songwriters Showcase was filmed at the new home of the center, 971 Gear St., where construction is underway.

Featured will be Addison Aronson, of Dubuque; Sarah Lentini, of Galena; and Ty Bailey, of Dubuque. Lenny Wayne and Pearl Olson also will perform an original song.

