Lenny Wayne and Pearl Olson host Aronson Addison, Sarah Lentini and Ty Bailey in a virtual Songwriters Showcase, presented by the Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts.
GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts will host a virtual Songwriters Showcase, dubbed “Music in Construction,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, on the center’s YouTube channel.
The Songwriters Showcase was filmed at the new home of the center, 971 Gear St., where construction is underway.
Featured will be Addison Aronson, of Dubuque; Sarah Lentini, of Galena; and Ty Bailey, of Dubuque. Lenny Wayne and Pearl Olson also will perform an original song.
