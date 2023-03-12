The name John Deere is ubiquitous, particularly in the Midwest. The “leaping deer” logo is recognized world-wide, and it’s so intertwined with American agriculture and agricultural products that it can be easy to forget that John Deere was a real person.
Born in 1804 in Rutland, Vt., Deere was the fifth of six children born to Englishman William Deere, a tailor, and his wife, Sarah, a seamstress. The family moved to Middlebury, Vermont, where John’s parents ran a successful tailor shop.
But a letter promising an inheritance saw William leaving his business and his family, and boarding a boat back to England. He never returned, and it remained a mystery for the rest of John’s life as to what happened to his father.
Sarah wanted all of her children to be educated, but the family struggled financially. John left Middlebury College when he was 17, and took an apprenticeship with a blacksmith.
John met and married Demarius Lamb in 1827, and soon their family began to grow. As talented a blacksmith as John was, the glut of them in New England made it difficult to support his wife and four children. Attempts to open a shop failed — twice — and the debts began to pile up.
In 1836, John was arrested for a debt he owed. After bailing himself out, he discovered there was a lien on the small amount of property he owned. Desperate to escape his debt and start over, he said good-bye to his wife, who was pregnant with their fifth child, and his children, and left to head west and blindly find his fortune. Or so he hoped.
John landed in Grand Detour, Ill., named because of the way the Rock River nearly encircles the land before continuing to meander downstream. He built a small house and a forge, and set to work making shovels, pitchforks and other implements for area farmers, always looking over his shoulder for the lawmen he was sure were searching for him. Soon he was able to bring his family west to join him.
Watching the farmers working the fields around Grand Detour, John noticed that the cast iron plows they were using made it tough going in Illinois’ sticky clay soil. He thought that a plow made of highly-polished steel would cut through the soil much more easily than what the farmers were currently using.
John sold his first steel plow to a local farmer in 1838, who loved it so much that he began to spread the word. Soon, John was making 75 to 100 plows a year, and was having a hard time keeping up with the demand.
In 1843, debt collectors caught up with John, who by this time had moved his operations to Moline, Ill. But he no longer feared debtor’s prison, and was able to take care of his old financial affairs.
By 1855, John Deere had manufactured more than 10,000 plows. John, with his hands-on talent as a blacksmith, and his son Charles, who had the industrialist’s mind the business needed to grow, worked together until 1857, when John handed over day-to-day operations to his son.
In 1865, John’s wife Damarius died. He returned to Vermont and married her younger sister, Lucenia, in 1866. They would remain married until his death.
In 1868, John incorporated the business as John Deere & Co. Four generations of the Deere family — son Charles, grandson-in-law William Butterworth, great-grandson Charles Deere Wiman and great-great-grandson-in-law William Hewitt — would lead the family into the 20th century and establish a corporate culture and tradition of philanthropy that exists to this day.
After Charles took over his father’s business, John spent the next five years renovating an Italianate-style mansion he had bought overlooking the Mississippi River. He named the house Red Cliff.
In his later years, John Deere kept busy with community and political interests. He was president of the Bank of Moline and served as Moline’s mayor for two years. He served also as director of the Moline Public Library.
John Deere died in 1886, 50 years after he fled his life in Vermont and 48 years after he sold his first plow. He is buried in Riverside Cemetery in Moline, which is still the world headquarters of John Deere.
In Iowa and Illinois, festivals, historic sites, tours and museums honor the man who changed the face of agriculture with “the plow that broke the plains.”
