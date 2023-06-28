Between 2016 and 2020, the number of kids ages 3 to 17 who were diagnosed with anxiety increased by 29% and those diagnosed with depression jumped by 27%, according to a study in JAMA Pediatrics. That brought the total number of children dealing with anxiety to 5.6 million, with another 2.4 million contending with depression. Fueled by the emotional trauma related to the pandemic, social media and gun violence, there is a genuine mental health crisis affecting children and teens in this country.
Psychotherapy, including cognitive behavioral therapy and group therapy, is helpful. I encourage parents to offer these resources to their children. And there are additional ways to help them feel more positive about themselves and the world at large.
A new study in JAMA Network Open suggests that kids who volunteer to help their community, also thrive. Researchers looked at data on 174,551 children to assess the impact of volunteering on their health, anxiety, depression and behavioral problems. Overall, the kids who volunteered to help others were in better physical health and had a more positive outlook on life. And younger kids who volunteered had fewer behavior problems; teens who volunteered had a lower incidence of depression and anxiety.
Children and teens can find volunteering opportunities through organizations like Kids That Do Good (KidsThatDoGood.com) and charities such as the Red Cross. In addition, you can plan a family volunteering effort and join your kids delivering food through organizations such as Meals on Wheels (mealsonwheelsamerica.org) or your local food bank. It will raise your spirits, too!