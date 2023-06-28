Between 2016 and 2020, the number of kids ages 3 to 17 who were diagnosed with anxiety increased by 29% and those diagnosed with depression jumped by 27%, according to a study in JAMA Pediatrics. That brought the total number of children dealing with anxiety to 5.6 million, with another 2.4 million contending with depression. Fueled by the emotional trauma related to the pandemic, social media and gun violence, there is a genuine mental health crisis affecting children and teens in this country.

Psychotherapy, including cognitive behavioral therapy and group therapy, is helpful. I encourage parents to offer these resources to their children. And there are additional ways to help them feel more positive about themselves and the world at large.

Recommended for you

Tags