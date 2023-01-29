Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
4. How to Sell a Haunted House, Grady Hendrix, Berkley
5. Hell Bent, Leigh Bardugo, Flatiron Books
6. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
7. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
8. The Shards, Bret Easton Ellis, Knopf
9. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
10. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
11. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
12. Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan, Grove Pres
13. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
14. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone, Benjamin Stevenson, Mariner Books
15. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House
2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
4. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
6. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
7. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People, Tracy Kidder, Random House
10. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files, Deb Perelman, Knopf
11. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham, Random House
12. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
13. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
14. The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness, Robert Waldinger, M.D., Marc Schulz, Ph.D., Simon & Schuster
15. A Book of Days, Patti Smith, Random House
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
3. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
4. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
7. Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree, Tor
8. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
9. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
10. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
11. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
12. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
13. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
14. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
15. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. The January 6th Report, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, et al., Celadon Books
5. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
6. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
7. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
8. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
9. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
10. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
11. How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, Clint Smith, Little, Brown
12. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
13. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America, Matt Kracht, Chronicle
14. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
15. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
7. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
8. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
9. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
3. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Yearling
4. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
6. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
7. Captain America: The Ghost Army (Original Graphic Novel), Alan Gratz, Brent Schoonover (Illus.), Graphix
8. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
9. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
10. Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends (A Graphic Novel), Francine Pascal, Claudia Aguirre (Illus.), Nicole Adelfinger (Adapt.), Random House Graphic
11. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
12. Matilda, Roald Dahl, Quentin Blake (Illus.), Puffin
13. A Rover’s Story, Jasmine Warga, Balzer + Bray
14. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young adult
1. The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame, Holly Black, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
3. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
6. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
7. Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute, Talia Hibbert, Joy Revolution
8. Bloodmarked, Tracy Deonn, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. Mysteries of Thorn Manor, Margaret Rogerson, Margaret K. McElderry Books
10. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
11. Lore, Alexandra Bracken, Disney-Hyperion
12. Nine Liars, Maureen Johnson, Katherine Tegen Books
13. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
14. Loveless, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
15. I Was Born for This, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
Children’s illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Very Good Hats, Emma Straub, Blanca Gómez (Illus.), Rocky Pond Books
3. Construction Site: You’re Just Right: A Valentine Lift-the-Flap Book, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
4. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
6. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine: A Valentine’s Day Book For Kids, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
7. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
8. Grumpy Monkey Valentine Gross-Out, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Studio
9. The Three Billy Goats Gruff, Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Orchard Books
10. Where the Wild Things Are: A Caldecott Award Winner, Maurice Sendak, Harper
11. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
12. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
13. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
14. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
15. Peekaboo Rex!, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng (Illus.), Scholastic
4. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic,
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
9. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
10. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
