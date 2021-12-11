This is what God asks of you: To act justly. To love mercy. To walk humbly with your God. — Micah 6:8
No doubt you have seen or heard these Scriptural words. The prophet, Micah, challenged the people of his time — and us today — to reflect on our actions with one another.
Act justly
Women and men have stood in protest to bring about justice in unjust systems locally and globally. To name some issues: After the Civil War, the 14th and 15th amendments were ratified that guaranteed equal protection to citizens (1868) and gave the right to vote to men of all races in 1869.
Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton struggled 70 years for women to have the right to vote. Finally, the 19th amendment to the Constitution was enacted in 1920.
Rosa Parks challenged the denial of Blacks to sit in the front seats of buses.
Martin Luther King marched with others to end segregation in public institutions. Today we are facing the challenge to voting rights when states are obstructing the resources and means to vote.
What is God asking of us? Treat each person with dignity and fairness. In other words, act justly.
Love mercy
Some years ago, while living in Minneapolis, I was driving on an icy road in the winter. I skidded and ran into a stop sign. I wasn’t hurt but the stop sign certainly was — it was bent over.
“Oh, no, I have to call the police to report an accident.” With a shaky voice, I reported it. When the policeman arrived and viewed the scene, he calmly said, “No problem. We’ll replace the sign. Drive safely now.” That was it.
What is God asking of us? Treat people with mercy and compassion. In other words, love mercy.
Walk humbly with your God
We share a common humanity because we all are created by God. No one is above someone else. Natives ritualize the connectedness in sharing life with all humans and creation. The Sioux people use the phrase “Mitakuye Oyasin,” which means “all my relatives.”
Joyce Rupp, in her book, “Boundless Compassion,” refers to the author, Harry Palmer, who suggested we gaze upon a person reminding ourselves that the person is like ourselves who wants happiness, who knows difficulties and seeks inner peace. This helps us to be less self-centered and to be compassionate to the other.
Our minds and hearts begin to accept those who differ from us. We become more open to welcome and befriend another person. Recently I ushered at a theater. As I was guiding the patrons to their seats, I passed by a child who has Down syndrome. Each time I went by her, she greeted me, “I like you.”
What does God ask of us? Welcome each other. In other words, walk humbly with your God.
As we dwell on these words, let them seep into our minds and hearts as well as in our hands and feet. It is the “right time” to take action as we observe intolerance toward others using weapons of war as well as physical violence.
Most notably, we witness violent and threatening words to one another. We are challenged to be “Micahs” today, living in justice, kindness and humility.