DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Driver Opera House, 250 Main St., will host its first dance in 68 years from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
Live entertainment will be provided by local musician Ken Kilian and his jazz orchestra, performing swing, waltz, foxtrot, polka and more. Admission is $10.
A dance class will take place prior to the event, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the opera house. The cost for the class is $5. Email Leona Havens at info@driveropera
house.org for more information.
Undergoing restoration, the opera house is not yet handicap accessible; however, limited events are taking place on the second floor.