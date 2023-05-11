If your birthday is today: Once you figure out which path is best for you, your energy and enthusiasm will help you bring about valuable changes. Align yourself with those who strive for truth and progress.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Put your energy into getting along with the people who make a difference in your life. Speak up about how you feel, and resolve issues.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.