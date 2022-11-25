Play: “Sorry! Wrong Chimney!”
Performers: Bell Tower Theater.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 8 and 15; Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17; 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
Site: Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Cost: $23. $11.50 for early bird performances on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Thursday nights are Girls’ Night Out. Audience members receive a complimentary glass of wine.
Tickets: Tickets can be purchased by calling the Bell Tower Theater box office at 563-588-337
Synopsis
David Tuttle is moonlighting as a department store Santa so that he can buy his wife Samantha a fur for Christmas. He tells her he’s working late, but when Samantha finds out her husband isn’t at the office, her insecurities have her thinking the worst.
A suspected other woman, hypnotism, notorious Santa burglar Kris Kreigle and his gun-toting fiancée and a confused police officer lead to a fast-paced show full of mistaken identities, zany foul-ups and hilarious Christmas entertainment.
Tidbits
- The cast includes Don Brauhn, Sue Flogel, Megan Frankovich, Scott Schneider, Dakota Vaassen, Irene Herzig, as well as youth performer Asher Soppe.
- Playwrights Leo Sears and Jack Sharkey collaborated on four plays before Sharkey’s death in 1992.
- Sears produced and directed the world premiere of the play at the Metro Playhouse Dinner Theatre in Phoenix in 1989.
Quotable, from playwright Leo Sears
- “I think (between Jack Sharkey and I), I came up with the original idea for ‘Sorry! Wrong Chimney!’ I wanted to do a Christmas play because there are so few comedies to celebrate the season.”
- “Jack was my mentor, a writing partner and a dear friend. Other than a few times with a bottle of scotch, we never wrote in the same place. I lived in Phoenix and he lived in southern California. This was before the Internet, and Jack still used a typewriter.”
- “Jack would write a section and mail it to me. I would word process it, add my next section and send it back to him, and so on. Even looking at our scripts now, other than a few sections, I couldn’t tell you who wrote what because we blended things so well. One of the joys we had would be to set up a joke, then send it so that the other had to come up with the punchline.”
- “Since I live in Ankeny (Iowa), my wife Pauline and I will be attending the Dec. 10 performance with about 20 friends and family.”
- “It is pure entertainment and pure comedy. Productions have been done in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, London, Australia and — this one still blows my mind — Sri Lanka.”
Quotable, from actor Asher Soppe
- “This is my first play outside of the youth program. It’s a lot of fun. It’s certainly a different environment than acting with a bunch of kids all your age. It’s more professional, in a way.”
- “I’ve done theater at Bell Tower for about 10 years now. I pretty instantly fell in love with the stage. If it’s just a hobby for the rest of my life, that’s fine, but if I can make a career out of it, that would be a dream.”
- “This play is very different from something like ‘Cinderella’ or ‘Shrek’. Not everyone has heard of it. It’s definitely more adult — the jokes are funnier and there’s a lot more relatability.”
- “It will absolutely put you in the holiday spirit. Christmas is a very big part of the story. It’s so funny. You will not be disappointed.”
