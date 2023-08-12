Today is Saturday, Aug. 12, the 224th day of 2023. There are 141 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1867, President Andrew Johnson sparked a move to impeach him as he defied Congress by suspending Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton, with whom he had clashed over Reconstruction policies. (Johnson was acquitted by the Senate.)
• In 1898, fighting in the Spanish-American War came to an end.
• In 1909, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to the Indianapolis 500, first opened.
• In 1944, during World War II, Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., eldest son of Joseph and Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, was killed with his co-pilot when their explosives-laden Navy plane blew up over England.
• In 1953, the Soviet Union conducted a secret test of its first hydrogen bomb.
• In 1960, the first balloon communications satellite — the Echo 1 — was launched by the United States from Cape Canaveral.
• In 1964, author Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond, died in Canterbury, Kent, England, at age 56.
• In 1978, Pope Paul VI, who had died Aug. 6 at age 80, was buried in St. Peter’s Basilica.
• In 1981, IBM introduced its first personal computer, the model 5150, at a press conference in New York.
• In 1985, the world’s worst single-aircraft disaster occurred as a crippled Japan Airlines Boeing 747 on a domestic flight crashed into a mountain, killing 520 people. Four survived.
• In 1994, in baseball’s eighth work stoppage since 1972, players went on strike rather than allow team owners to limit their salaries.
• In 2000, the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk and its 118-man crew were lost during naval exercises in the Barents Sea.
• In 2013, James “Whitey” Bulger, the feared Boston mob boss who became one of the nation’s most-wanted fugitives, was convicted in a string of 11 killings and dozens of other gangland crimes, many of them committed while he was said to be an FBI informant. (Bulger was sentenced to life; he was fatally beaten at a West Virginia prison in 2018, hours after being transferred from a facility in Florida.)
Today’s Birthdays
Actor George Hamilton is 84. Actor Dana Ivey is 82. Actor Jennifer Warren is 82. Rock singer-musician Mark Knopfler is 74. Actor Jim Beaver is 73. Singer Kid Creole (of Kid Creole and the Coconuts) is 73. Jazz musician Pat Metheny is 69. Actor Sam J. Jones is 69. Actor Bruce Greenwood is 67. Country singer Danny Shirley is 67. Pop musician Roy Hay (Culture Club) is 62. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 60. Actor Peter Krause is 58. Actor Brent Sexton is 56. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pete Sampras is 52. Actor-comedian Michael Ian Black is 52. Actor Yvette Nicole Brown is 52. Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 52. Actor Casey Affleck is 48. Actor Maggie Lawson is 43. Actor Dominique Swain is 43. Actor Leah Pipes is 35. Actor Lakeith Stanfield is 32. Actor Cara Delevingne is 31. Actor Imani Hakim is 30. Actor Rudy Pankow is 25.