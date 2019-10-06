BELLEVUE, Iowa — The fourth entry in Kurt Wagner’s “Anthony the Mouse” series of books — “Anthony’s Rainy Day” — was released earlier this month.
It follows the original, “The Mouse Who Stirred at Christmas” (2015), “Anthony’s Happy Halloween” (2017) and “Anthony’s Summer Vacation” (2018).
The books are available locally at Steve’s Ace Hardware, River Lights Bookstore, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center Gift shop and at participating Hartig Drug Store and Hy-Vee locations in Dubuque.
Wagner says the approach with the books is a throwback to a less digital era — interactive with a free activity and coloring pages (from the website) and also with the finger puppets the family has introduced.
New this year is the creation of related book products such as Wickless candle air fresheners (child friendly), all-natural lotions and soaps, treat jars and greeting cards.
The series’ charitable link also remains, as people can donate a book to University of Iowa Children’s Hospital. The cost is $16.95 each.
For more information, visit www.AnthonyTheMouse.com.