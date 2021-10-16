Jerde: Adding value to life through art

In my ninth-grade social studies class, students were assigned to write an in-depth research paper on a topic of their choosing.
Only after we submitted our papers did the teacher tell us of the next assignment. We were to address the same topic, not with words, but with art and images — a “non-verbal” project.
What’s happening here is sort of the same, but in reverse.
In ninth grade, my non-verbal interpretation of my theme — a comparison of the four Gospels — was a mobile, with the cross at the center. I got an A-minus.
Today, I’m using words to interpret a mixed-media project (collage and acrylic painting) recently completed for art therapy.
The project is titled “Value Added.” Participants were invited to interpret, in any art form of their choosing, up to 10 of their core values.
I gave considerable thought to what I’d say, and how I’d say it with art.
One of the most challenging aspects was defining “values.”
Integrity, charity, citizenship, hard work, family — those are all values.
But so are other intangible things that are less noble, but which I must admit I also hold dear, such as convenience, comfort, security, self-indulgence and pleasure.
And, I couldn’t think about values without thinking in terms of business. You don’t have to be a fan of the TV show “Mad Men” (which I am) to understand how consumer products are marketed by appealing to prospective buyers’ values.
Want to be popular? Use this perfume. Want to be a thrifty steward of your family’s nurturance? Try this low-fat sandwich spread, which tastes great and costs less.
My art began to take form as I cut, folded and wove strips of clothing catalog pages (with the bold “sale” headlines visible) to create a basket.
In the basket I arranged symbols of values, including comfort (a picture of mac-and-cheese, cut from the product’s box), my journalism vocation (a page from a reporter’s notebook), stewardship of health (my hospital ID bracelet from a recent visit to the ER) and obligation to my neighbors (a paper anti-COVID mask).
From the beginning, I considered where my faith fits in.
To make Christianity one of my values, even No. 1, would not do it justice. So, I affixed the basket and its contents onto a sheet of sturdy art paper, painted in shades of blue and pink. Those are the liturgical colors (in my denomination, anyway) for Advent, the season in which we discover new ways to encounter the Eternal Creator.
An Advent faith isn’t just one of my values. It is the air I breathe, the atmosphere where my values exist and evolve.
And what about those less-than-holy values I included in my basket?
Well, I own them. They have their place.
If a time should come when a noble value comes in conflict with an ignoble value — for example, if I have to choose between security and generosity, or between my comfort and duty to my neighbor — I hope I would choose to do what is most in keeping with the faith I profess to live and breathe.
But if not — well, hey, I’m a work of art in progress, and the Artist isn’t finished with me yet.