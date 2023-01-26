Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Organization is essential this year. A minimalist attitude will help you dodge overspending and situations that add stress to your life. Recognize what's important to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Be open about what you are willing to do for others and what you expect in return. Honesty will help you get what you want.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Confirm details before proceeding. If you say too much you will face scrutiny. Don't rely on others or leave anything to chance.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Emotions will surface. Think before you say or do something you will regret. Go to an expert or confide in someone you trust.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Do everything according to the rules. Studying every detail will give you the confidence to outsmart anyone trying to hold you back.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Rely on yourself, your experience and your knowledge to get you where you want to go. A physical move will encourage new beginnings,
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Keep an eye on others. Someone will make you look bad if given a chance. You may have to step outside your comfort zone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You'll get the support required. Don't let changes unnerve you. Your extra effort will go a long way when trying to impress someone in charge.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Do what works for you. Stick to basics and do things by the book. Set a budget and refuse to take on more debt.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) There will be plenty of opportunities, but indecisiveness could cost you. Defer to an expert. Protect yourself from physical injury and avoid altercations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Dodge anyone putting pressure on you. Avoid a run-in with someone heading in a different direction. Be true to yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You can be entertaining without overspending. Hosting an event with those you live with will help make your life easier.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Change is looming, but baby steps will help you control the outcome. Overseeing everything will eliminate mistakes. Be wary of extravagance.
Jan. 26
