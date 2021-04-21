The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Joining Call.”
Genre: Comedy short.
Country: USA.
Run time: 12 minutes.
Director: Ash Blodgett.
Producer: Rose Meza.
Writer: Patrick Edwards.
Online: www.askblodgett.com/joining-call.
Trailer: www.youtu.be/ySINr7Trb50.
Synopsis: Maddy really needs this virtual Dungeons & Dragons session to go well. It’s been months since the pandemic hit and she could really use some human contact. But nothing prepares her for all of the challenges her fellow players are facing in quarantine. Like kids not going to bed, couples at each other’s throats and — you know — basic Internet connection problems.
Behind the scenes: Director Ash Blodgett, who specializes in narrative comedy films, wanted to make a film that took a heartfelt and honest look at what it takes to connect with friends during a global pandemic.
“The film is inspired by the major life shift we have all faced during quarantine,” she said.
The film was made 100% remotely, and all the actors dressed the sets, did the lighting and recorded themselves with their cameras and microphones.
“This provided a whole new set of filmmaking challenges,” Blodgett said. “We often faced the same obstacles the characters were facing while shooting the film.”
Writer Patrick Edwards wanted to provide many different perspectives on the unique issues that we’ve all had to deal with in the past year.
“Ideally, everyone who watches will find some piece that they identify with,” he said. “We’ve all been so isolated, and it’s cliche as hell, but I was going for a ‘you’re not alone in this’ vibe.”
For Blodgett, not being able to do what she loved every day was difficult.
“It felt important to make art about this collective experience we were all going through,” she said. “I hope audiences can watch this film and relate both on the connection level and maybe even on the ‘not being able to do your passion’ level,” she said.