“The Resident,” 7 p.m. on Fox
An irritated Cain (Morris Chestnut) feels that Logan Kim (guest star Rob Yang) is being disrespectful when the latter leaves Cain out of an important decision regarding Conrad (Matt Czuchry) in the new episode “The Flea.”
“American Experience,”
8 p.m. on PBS
Filmmaker John Maggio’s new documentary “The Poison Squad” chronicles the saga of how a little-known government chemist named Dr. Harvey Wiley took on powerful food manufacturers and their allies in the federal government to call attention to the vast numbers of untested and often deadly chemicals that were polluting the American food supply at the close of the 19th century. As a result, big cities frequently saw outbreaks of scarlet fever, tuberculosis and cholera.