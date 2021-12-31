About 700 wind turbine workers to lose their jobs in Newton
NEWTON, Iowa — About 700 people are losing their jobs this week in Newton.
KCCI-TV reports that TPI Composites is ending wind turbine manufacturing. The company had been Jasper County’s largest employer. About 50 workers in TPI’s field services operation will remain.
The job losses were announced in October. A recent job fair for the soon-to-be displaced workers brought more than 100 companies.
GREENFIELD, Iowa — A Jefferson man has been charged after he was shot by an Adair County sheriff’s deputy during a confrontation after he tried to flee from officers, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.
Charles R. Bradshaw II, 57, fled when a Stuart police officer tried to stop him Wednesday night for a traffic violation, the department said.
A pursuit involving several law enforcement agencies ended in rural Adair County when Bradshaw’s abruptly stopped and the Stuart officer’s vehicle hit his vehicle.
Badshaw’s vehicle hit a Guthrie County deputy’s vehicle and came to a stop, the department said. At the time, an Adair County Deputy heard a gunshot from Bradshaw’s vehicle. The deputy saw Bradshaw had a handgun and fired, hitting him in both arms.
Bradshaw was treated at a Des Moines hospital before being taken into custody.
Illinois lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO — Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said Thursday she has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
Stratton, the state’s second-in-command, said on Twitter that she had mild symptoms and “will isolate as I recover.” She was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and had also received a booster shot.
She is among nearly 117,000 Illinoisans who have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week.
Illinois sets record for most daily COVID-19 cases
CHICAGO — Illinois has 30,386 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed statewide, public health officials announced Thursday, smashing by more than 9,000 the previous state record for new cases in a day and nearly doubling the high from last fall’s surge.
The previous record was set on Christmas Eve when more than 21,000 infections were diagnosed.
Wisconsin man wins $1.1 million playing fantasy football
WAUSAU, Wis. — A Wausau man recently won $1.1 million playing fantasy football.
The Wausau Daily Herald reported Wednesday that 45-year-old ginseng farmer Will Hsu won the money in a game hosted by website Draft Kings. The Green Bay Packers’ 31-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 19 helped him beat out 180,000 competitors.
Hsu says the win was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill and he plans to donate about a quarter of the money to charity, including the University of Wisconsin, the Wausau church his family attends and the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin. He also plans to take his family to a warm vacation spot and pay off his wife’s car.