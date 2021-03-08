Woman booted from bar drives her car into crowd, injuring 1
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Authorities say a woman who got kicked out of a Mount Pleasant bar drove her car into a crowd and seriously injured a pedestrian.
The crash happened about 2 a.m. after the 33-year-old Racine woman was allegedly involved in an altercation with a group inside the bar, Mount Pleasant police said. Witnesses told police the pedestrian was struck and became trapped under the car.
The driver tried to flee the scene but was apprehended by officers, WDJT-TV reported.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and then later transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with possible life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is being held in the Racine County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including second degree attempted reckless homicide.
Teen arrested after accidental shooting of 16-year-old
DES MOINES — Des Moines Police say a 16-year-old who died from a gunshot wound Saturday was accidentally shot while two teens were handling a handgun.
Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said that Thomas L. Ivy, 18, has been arrested in connection with the Saturday morning shooting and charged with involuntary manslaughter and a weapons charge.
Parizek said that Ivy was handing a gun to Elijah E. Brown-Townsend, 16, while the two teens were seated in a parked vehicle at the time when the gun went off.
Brown-Townsend was taken to Broadlawns Medical Center where he later died.
Police recovered the gun used in the shooting and seized a second handgun as part of their investigation.
Department of Labor offers webinars on using ladders safely
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Labor wants to decrease the number of ladder-related injuries and deaths through education during March, “National Ladder Safety Month.”
The agency’s division of the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration is planning free weekly webinars on how to stay safe while climbing the rungs.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that about 500,000 people are injured and 300 people die annually in ladder-related injuries.
Labor Director Michael Kleinik says safety precautions are vital when climbing, “from the smallest step ladder to the tallest extension ladder.”
Webinars are free when participants register online. Topics include choosing a ladder; inspection and setup; safety while climbing; safety at the top; and misconceptions about ladder safety.
The America Ladder Institute also offers online training and a safety certificate after completing the course and a ladder safety test.
Acting U.S. attorney for central Illinois chosen
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A retired Army lieutenant colonel and top prosecutor in the U.S. attorney’s office in central Illinois has been named acting U.S. attorney.
Douglas J. Quivey began work last week after the resignation in February of John Milhiser, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.
Quivey was named first assistant U.S. attorney for the 46-county central district in January 2019. From 2014 to 2018, he was assistant federal public defender for the district after nearly a decade in private practice.
In 2010, Quivey retired as a lieutenant colonel after 26 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve.
The Charleston, Ill., native earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Eastern Illinois University and a law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law.
It’s common for an incoming president to name new U.S. attorneys. But two central Illinois congressmen, Republicans Darin LaHood and Rodney Davis, asked President Joe Biden’s administration to keep Milhiser on until his replacement was confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Trump nominated the former Sangamon County state’s attorney in the fall of 2018.
Trump’s choice for U.S. attorney in northern Illinois, John Lausch, was also expected to step down. However, Lausch has the support of Illinois’ two Democratic U.S. senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth. The White House announced last week that Lausch would remain in the post for the immediate future.The Associated Press