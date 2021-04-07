Man sentenced to 50 years for purposely running over instructor
DES MOINES — A Des Moines man police accused of intentionally running over and killing a local college instructor has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Jason Sassman, 50, was sentenced Monday after being convicted in February of second-degree murder in the April 5, 2020, death of 38-year-old Lauren Rice.
Police said Sassman was using meth when he intentionally ran over Rice as she walked her dog, which also died in the incident. Rice was an instructor at Des Moines Area Community College.
Sassman told investigators he ran down Rice because he believed she was a criminal about to kill someone, police said.
Cedar Rapids police identify fatal stabbing victim
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police in Cedar Rapids have identified a man fatally stabbed earlier this week at a local motel.
Victor Huerta, 33, died from his injuries in the stabbing that happened around midnight Sunday in a Residence Inn guest room, police said Tuesday in a news release.
Officers and paramedics called to the hotel found Huerta with a stab wound to his upper torso, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, despite medics’ attempts to save his life, police said.
Two men at the scene were arrested, including Victoriano Dias-Barrera, 39, who was charged with first-degree murder, going armed with intent and assault with a deadly weapon. The second man, 29-year-old Anthony Diaz, was arrested on a Texas warrant charging him with murder in a separate case in that state, police said.
Police make arrest in Mason City shooting
MASON CITY, Iowa — A man wanted in the fatal shooting last week of another man in Mason City has been arrested in Algona, police said.
Benjamin Gonzalez, 38, of Mason City, was arrested Monday in Algona following a brief foot chase and standoff, police said. His arrest came four days after a warrant was issued for him in the Wednesday shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston, of Mason City.
Mason City officers responded to a call of a shooting late Wednesday night and found Creviston suffering from gunshot wounds. Creviston was taken to an area hospital where he died.
Gonzalez has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting. He is being held on $1 million cash bond at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
Illinois elections board places executive director on leave
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Board of Elections has voted unanimously to place its executive director on paid administrative leave after he reported being the target of an online extortion attempt.
The eight members of the board took the action involving Steve Sandvoss “out of an abundance of caution,” the panel said in a news release Monday.
“At this time, there is no reason to believe that any election data or information has been compromised,” the release said.
Sandvoss, a Rochester lawyer who has led the state agency since 2015, reported the extortion attempt occurred last week, it said.
He informed the Illinois State Police, which has begun an investigation, it said.
The board named Assistant Executive Director Bernadette Matthews to be acting director.
LaHood resigns from museum board
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Former Illinois congressman and U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood has resigned as chairman of the board of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, officials announced Monday.
The move comes days after federal prosecutors in California revealed LaHood paid a fine in 2019 for failing to disclose a $50,000 loan from a foreign national while a member President Barack Obama’s cabinet.
A spokeswoman says Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who appointed LaHood to the post, accepted his resignation.
Federal prosecutors last week revealed LaHood paid a $40,000 fine for failing to disclose a loan from Lebanese-Nigerian businessman Gilbert Chagoury. LaHood, denied to FBI agents he received a $50,000 loan from Chagoury through an intermediary until he was shown a copy of the check. He also didn’t tell agents he knew Chagoury was the ultimate source of the loan.
The loan was uncovered during an investigation of Chagoury that was unrelated to LaHood, authorities said. LaHood, who was transportation secretary from 2009 to 2013, was suffering financial difficulties at the time of the loan.
In an agreement with federal prosecutors, LaHood agreed to repay Chagoury and pay the fine.
Prosecutors agreed not to prosecute LaHood.
Green Bay man arrested in road rage stabbing
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing that followed a road rage incident, officials said.
The 43-year-old man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after police negotiators talked him into coming out of a house where he had been hiding, police said.
According to officials, the suspect was at a Green Bay gas station when a driver cut him off as he was leaving Sunday about 5 p.m.
The suspect went after the driver, but police say he picked the wrong car. The suspect and the victim got out of their vehicles and argued.
A witness told police the suspect then stabbed the victim. The 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died early Monday morning.
The suspect had been out of jail on a signature bond for another road rage incident in December. During that incident, officials say he pointed a fake gun at someone.
Concrete slab falls from UW-Madison building
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System officials lobbying legislators for more than $1 billion for construction and renovations got a talking point Sunday after a concrete slab somehow fell off the system’s headquarters building and plunged three stories to the sidewalk below.
The slab fell off 19-story Van Hise Hall on the UW-Madison campus on Sunday. It hit the sidewalk in front of the building’s main entrance. Part of the slab shattered. The rest of it landed mostly intact on a dumpster. No one was hurt.
UW-Madison officials are investigating why the slab fell. They said no construction work is going on that would have caused the incident. The dumpster was in front of the building for use during a restroom renovation.