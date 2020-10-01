News in your town

75-year sentence for man who killed 2 in Iowa parking lot

Illinois news in brief

Iowa/Illinois news in brief

University of Iowa president to retire as school faces challenges

Lawsuit blames maintenance error in fatal 2018 plane crash in Iowa

Wisconsin woman pleads not guilty in son's neglect death

Wisconsin news in brief

Republicans don't want Bucks, Brewers at early voting sites

Wisconsin justices weigh removal of 130K from voter rolls

Iowa again a battleground, sign of Trump's Midwest obstacles

Iowa/Illinois news in brief

Former ComEd vice president pleads guilty in bribery scheme

Former Iowa day care director sentenced for embezzling, stealing

Evers, Wisconsin health officials say state in 'crisis'

Kettle Moraine prison has highest number of COVID-19 cases

Records: Failed UW president search costs about $216,000

Suspect in deaths of 2 men stabs officer during arrest

Conservatives ask for immediate halt to Wisconsin mask order

Judge upholds GOP law making absentee voting harder in Iowa

Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief

Conservatives ask for immediate halt to Wisconsin mask order

Judge upholds GOP law making absentee voting harder in Iowa

Lawyer says officer thought Blake was trying to kidnap child

Illinois news in brief

Fort Dodge man hopes group helps build connections

Mason City making progress addressing blighted properties

Appellate court halts Wisconsin ballot-counting extension

Presidential candidates absent in Iowa during 2020 campaign

Illinois joins pact to protect monarch butterflies' habitat

Police: 1 shot and killed, 7 wounded at Iowa biker gathering

Congressman accuses opponent of harassment over 2015 memoir

GOP warns Madison to drop plan to collect ballots in parks

As more work from home, future of Iowa office space is unclear

Iowa Illinois news in brief

Iowa temporarily replaces 2 top Davenport school officials

Police: 1 shot and killed, 7 wounded at Iowa biker gathering

Illinois community forms panel to stop nuclear plant closure

Illinois joins pact to protect monarch butterflies' habitat

Pandemic prompts 'pivot' at UNI performing arts center

Audit highlights woes at Wisconsin unemployment call centers

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition