Peoria man arrested for street racing in fatal crash
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria man has been arrested on charges that he was taking part in a street race when four women in the other vehicle were killed in a crash over the weekend.
Jerome Polnitz, 42, was arrested and booked into the Peoria County Jail on charges of street racing, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, failure to give aid, speeding and driving on a suspended license. He remained in custody on Thursday.
Peoria Police told the (Peoria) Journal Star that a car that was driven by Polnitz and the other car occupied by the women were speeding down Washington Street in Peoria early Sunday when the other driver lost control, veered off the roadway and slammed into a tree. Pronounced dead at the scene were Jazzman Burns, 22; Quanylan Thomas, 19; Tyesha Thomas, 18; and Diamond Williams, 18.
Man given probation in dog hoarding case
URBANA, Ill. — A central Illinois man has been sentenced to probation and ordered not to possess any animals one year after officials seized more than 80 dogs living in deplorable conditions inside his home.
A Champaign County judge sentenced Mark Richards, 61, on Wednesday to one year of probation — the same sentence the judge imposed in August on Richards’ wife, Wendy Richards, 55.
Both had pleaded guilty to failure to provide humane care and treatment of animals, a Class B misdemeanor.
Those charges stemmed from the October 2019 discovery of 84 dogs, many of them pregnant, inside the Champaign couple’s home, which was filled with layers of feces and debris, The News-Gazette reported.
A dozen of those canines had to be euthanized but homes have been found for the others, said Stephanie Joos, Champaign County’s animal-control director.