State: Wolf season to resume in November
MADISON — Wisconsin will resume its wolf season next November after the animal is dropped from the federal endangered species list, the state announced Friday.
The Department of Natural Resources said wolf season will begin Nov. 6. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced last month that it would de-list gray wolves, citing thriving populations in the western Great Lakes region, Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest.
Wisconsin law called for annual hunting and trapping seasons to resume if and when the wolf lost federal protection.
The DNR said Wisconsin has at least 1,034 wolves, mostly in the northern third and central forest region of the state. The agency promised to “work collaboratively and transparently” to create a new wolf management plan that sustains the population.
Man pleads guilty to gun charge
MADISON — Authorities say a Janesville man who said he came to Madison to watch protests because he was bored at home pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing a gun after a felony conviction.
Kyle C. Olson, 29, was arrested on May 31, at a time in which peaceful protests targeting police brutality were followed by vandalism and other damage.
“I drove up here from Janesville to watch the riots because I seen it on Facebook and I was quarantining for a couple months at that time, so I was getting kind of bored sitting at my house,” Olson told U.S. District Judge William Conley during a hearing Tuesday.
Crash kills 2 people in Kenosha County
KENOSHA — Two people were killed and a third person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Kenosha County on Tuesday.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said the accident happened on Highway 31 in the Village of Sommers.
The driver of a crossover SUV and a passenger in a car were taken to local hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the car was also transported to the hospital for serious injuries and was expected to survive.
Deputies investigating the crash said the car was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed and struck the SUV that was attempting to turn off the highway.
The passenger who died was identified as 37-year-old Jeremy Sander, of Kenosha. The SUV driver who died was 59-year-old Timothy Warden, of Kenosha, the sole occupant of the vehicle.