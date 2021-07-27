Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who was convicted of killing his 2-year-old daughter’s mother and is charged with killing the couple’s child was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Dariaz Higgins, 37, pleaded guilty in April to first-degree intentional homicide in the March 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Sierra Robinson and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring a 4-year-old girl who was with Robinson.
Authorities said Higgins shot at the pair as they were walking toward an apartment where he had told them they would find 2-year-old Noelani Robinson, the daughter of Robinson and Higgins. That was several days after Higgins allegedly killed the toddler, who was the subject of a nationwide search.
Noelani’s body was found in a blanket in a highway ditch in southern Minnesota, and Higgins is charged there with unintentional second-degree murder in her death.
“I can’t imagine anything more cruel than to have mom come to Milwaukee and lead her on a goose chase knowing the child is already dead,” Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz told Higgins.
The judge said she was taken aback by Higgins’ comments in court Monday when he said Robinson had stolen from him and was using their child as a bargaining chip, the Journal Sentinel reported.
“You’re still blaming the victim,” Protasiewicz said. “I was stunned to hear that come out of your mouth.”
3 men found slain in quarry likely knew killer
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Three men found slain in a western Wisconsin quarry likely knew the person or people who killed them, according to investigators.
The bodies of Peng Lor and Nemo Yang, both 24, and Trevor Maloney, 23, were discovered shortly before 5 a.m. Friday by two Milestone Quarry workers, the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office said. The quarry is located near West Salem, about 14 miles northeast of La Crosse, which is along the Minnesota border.
La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf has called the deaths a “targeted act” but has not said how the three men died. He said he believes they were killed Thursday night or early Friday.
The sheriff’s office on Sunday said investigators believe the men and their killer or killers were acquainted, but they didn’t specify how they might have known each other. Investigators said the men were likely killed where their bodies were found.
There is no apparent connection between the deaths and Milestone Quarry or any of their employees, Wolf said.
Sheriff’s officials are checking possible surveillance video in the area as they continue to investigate the deaths.
Lor and Yang had no permanent address, but frequently lived in and around the La Crosse area, while Maloney’s last known addresses were in Cashton and Sparta in western Wisconsin, the sheriff’s office said.
School racism probe found to be deficient
MADISON, Wis. — A southeastern Wisconsin school district failed to properly investigate a parent’s allegations of racism at its high school last year, the state Department of Public Instruction has concluded.
DPI officials concluded Friday that Cedarburg School District failed to establish enough facts to make any determinations and ordered the district to launch a new probe.
According to the DPI decision, parent Jessie Mchomvu filed a complaint with the district in October alleging her biracial child heard another high school student praise Kyle Rittenhouse and vowing to drive a vehicle through a Black Lives Matter protest. Rittenhouse, who is White, shot and killed two people during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha last August. He’s set to stand trial in November on homicide charges.
Mchomvu also alleged that her child frequently heard a racial slur for Black people in the hallways, students displayed Confederate flags on their vehicles and wore clothing with messages supporting police and Donald Trump.
The district hired an outside investigator to look into the complaint. The investigator determined there was no evidence of racial harassment or bullying after interviewing Mchomvu and one district employee. The district adopted the investigator’s conclusion.