Trial begins for man accused of triple-homicide in 2019
DES MOINES — Trial has begun for a man accused of shooting to death a woman and her two young children inside a Des Moines home in 2019.
The first day of 33-year-old Marvin Esquivel Lopez’s trial included testimony from his wife in which she said she saw him shoot 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez twice in the head after the two had argued the night of July 18, 2019.
Officers also found Flores-Rodriguez’s two children — 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores — dead in the home’s basement with two gunshots each to the head, authorities said. Prosecutors said Flores-Rodriguez and her children had arrived in Iowa from Honduras about five months before their deaths and lived with Esquivel Lopez and his family.
Mariah Esquivel Lopez testified that after she saw her husband shoot Flores-Rodriguez, she gathered her two children and her husband’s child from a prior relationship and left the home.
Mariah said that she was “freaking out” and didn’t think of Rosie’s two children, who had been put to bed in the basement, before leaving.
Esquivel Lopez, who is also known to federal immigration authorities as Marvin Escobar-Orellana, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and faces life in prison with no possibility of parole if he’s convicted.
CARTER LAKE, Iowa — Police in Omaha, Neb., on Thursday found the body of a woman inside a car discovered submerged in a far western Iowa lake.
Officers patrolling the area found the submerged car in Carter Lake just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. The car’s headlights and taillights were still on when the officers found it in the water.
The Omaha Fire Department was called to pull the car from the water, and the body of Nyahon Thuok, 22, of Omaha, was found inside it.
Police are investigating to determine how the vehicle ended up in the lake.
Carter Lake is in Iowa, but lies on the western side of the Missouri River and is surrounded by Omaha. The town originally sat on the east side of the Missouri River, which separates Iowa and Nebraska, but a shift in the river in the late 1800s left the city on the west side of the river. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1892 that the city still belonged to Iowa.
3 teens die after being ejected from vehicle
VALMEYER, Ill. — Three teenagers died after being ejected from a car after it struck a box truck in southern Illinois, State Police said.
The car, driven by an 18-year-old male from nearby St. Louis, Mo., struck the rear passenger side of the truck, which was turning, ejecting him and two girls, ages 15 and 13, both of Dupo, Ill., police said. All three were pronounced dead.
The collision occurred about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday near Valmeyer in rural Monroe County, about 25 miles south of St. Louis.
The driver of the box truck, a 33-year-old man from St. Louis, was not injured.
Judge sentences 2 to 30 years in prison over shooting death
CHICAGO — Two people found guilty in the 2016 shooting death of the grandson of U.S. Rep. Danny Davis were each given 30-year prison sentences Tuesday by a Cook County judge.
Tariq Harris was 16 and Dijae Banks 17 when prosecutors alleged they broke into the home of Javon Wilson, 15, and started a fight over a pair of Air Jordan basketball shoes that led to the fatal shooting of Wilson. Harris and Banks were convicted of first-degree murder and home invasion in 2019.
During sentencing, Cook County Circuit Judge Ursula Walowski acknowledged the case involved teenagers.
Prosecutors noted Banks, now 21, brought the gun and Harris, now 20, pulled the trigger. Prosecutors argued both could be considered irredeemably corrupted with no potential for rehabilitation, noting Banks and Harris’ repeated brushes with the law. They also pointed out dozens of infractions and allegations of violence that Banks racked up since her transfer to Cook County Jail when she turned 18. Under the prosecution reasoning, both were qualified for 40-year sentences.
Walowski rejected the prosecution’s argument after testimony detailing both defendants’ lengthy experiences with abuse and trauma.