State investigates abrupt closure of Illinois firm
CHICAGO — State labor officials are investigating an Illinois-based pharmaceutical company’s decision to abruptly close all of its operations, including its out-of-state locations in New Jersey, New York and Switzerland, and to lay off hundreds of workers with almost no warning.
Akorn Operating Co., which is based in the northeastern Illinois city of Gurnee, told its 400 workers Wednesday that it planned to file for bankruptcy and that they would be laid off within 24 hours.
Recommended for you
CEO Douglas Boothe told employees in a video that the company’s leaders decided on the move after failing to find a buyer for the company.
A spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Labor said Thursday that the agency is investigating the situation because Akorn didn’t file the required 60-day notice of mass layoffs or plant closures until Wednesday.
Mother hurt, 2-year-old abducted in carjacking
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — A suburban Chicago woman was run over and her 2-year-old son was temporarily abducted by a thief who forcibly stole her SUV on Thursday, police said.
The woman had returned home Thursday afternoon to Libertyville with her two children and had taken one child inside when another vehicle drove up and a man hopped out and commandeered her SUV, battering the woman as she tried to get to her 2-year-old son, who was still in her vehicle, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.
As the two vehicles fled, one of the drivers ran her over, causing serious injuries to her extremities, the office said in a news release. She was hospitalized in serious condition.
A short time later, someone working at a Waukegan business called 911 to report that two vehicles entered its parking lot and the driver of one of the vehicles abandoned a small child, the sheriff’s office said. The caller brought the child in from the parking lot.
The stolen SUV was located shortly afterward in another parking lot, the sheriff’s office said.
Worker dies after being trapped in vault
WESTMONT, Ill. — A suburban Chicago worker died Thursday after becoming trapped in a vault that filled with water after a line broke.
Westmont Public Works staff contacted fire and police around 11:45 a.m. to respond to the worker, Matt Heiden, who was trapped in an underground vault that was under water from a break in a water main, the village of Westmont said in a news release.
Heiden was recovered around 12:40 p.m. and was found unresponsive, authorities said. Lifesaving measures were attempted and the person was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.
Westmont is about 20 miles west of Chicago.
Dekalb man pleads guilty to streetracing deaths
GENEVA, Ill. — A northern Illinois man pleaded guilty Thursday to felony aggravated street racing for his role in a 2021 street racing crash that killed two Judson University students.
In exchange for Kahleel Steele’s guilty plea, reckless homicide charges the DeKalb man had faced were dropped.
Steele, 24, entered a cold plea, meaning there is no agreement on a sentence. His attorney and the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office are still negotiating his sentence. If they cannot agree, a judge will decide his sentence at an April hearing.
Prosecutors said Steele and Trevon Morris, of Elgin, were racing on the night of April 20, 2021, when Morris’ car, traveling at more than 91 mph, hit a car carrying four Judson University students that was turning to enter the school’s Elgin campus.
Dallas Colburn, 22, of Plano, Illinois, and Nathanael Madison, 22, of Wernersville, Pa., died and the two other students were injured.
Morris was sentenced to 12 years in prison in December after pleading guilty to aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis, causing death.
Milwaukee police officers charged in prisoner’s deathMILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged two Milwaukee police officers in connection with a prisoner’s overdose death.
Officers Donald Krueger and Marco Lopez were charged separately Friday with felony abuse of person in custody and misdemeanor misconduct in office.
According to the criminal complaint, officers arrested a 21-year-old man early Thursday morning and took him to the 5th Precinct. While Krueger was booking him, he said he’d ingested drugs and began to throw up and sweat. Krueger said he’d call an ambulance but never did, according to the complaint.
Lopez later took over booking duties, including checking prisoners every 15 minutes. He allegedly falsified entries about his checks, the complaint said.
Wisconsin man attacks mother with hammer
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A Wisconsin man has been charged with attempted homicide after authorities say he tried to kill his mother with a hammer.
The 33-year-old Fond du Lac man is being held in jail on $1 million cash bail.
According to a criminal complaint, the man attacked his mother Jan. 26 at the home they shared with the man’s father. The father called police to the house after his wife texted him that their son was trying to kill her. The woman had already gone to the hospital, where she received staples to close wounds in five different places on her head.
She told police that she was washing dishes when her son attacked her for no reason, hitting her about 30 times with the hammer and other objects, according to the complaint.
According to the complaint, the man told police after he was arrested that his parents were being mean to God and Goddess. He said he stopped hitting his mother with the hammer because it broke.
His father said his son takes prescription medicine for schizophrenia.
Republicans to host 1st debate in Milwaukee
The opening Republican presidential debate of the 2024 election season will take place in Milwaukee this August, the Republican National Committee decided Thursday.
The rough time and location were the only details finalized.
In the coming weeks, the group plans to finalize a broader set of criteria for participation, including the requirement that each candidate on stage must pledge to support the Republican Party’s eventual nominee.
In selecting Milwaukee, the RNC is following its recent tradition of hosting its inaugural presidential debate in the city playing host to the national convention the following year.
Portion of parking garage at mall collapses
MADISON, Wis. — A section of a suburban Milwaukee shopping mall parking garage collapsed Thursday. Two cars were damaged, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.
News outlets tweeted and broadcast footage showing a section of the top two floors of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale laying on the first floor. A mound of snow covered the rubble.
North Shore Fire/Rescue Chief Robert Whitaker told reporters at the scene that it appears snow had been piled on the third floor and the extra weight may have played a role in the collapse. The mall and garage was built in 2005 and 2006, Kennedy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.