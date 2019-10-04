CHICAGO — Tyshawn Lee stood 4-foot-8, still skinny in his bright yellow school uniform on the day he was marked for death.
Over the course of a nearly three-week trial, separate Cook County juries had been shown photos of the 9-year-old: first, smiling shyly in a vest and tie, and then autopsy pictures from the morgue showing a small red bullet wound to his right temple.
On Thursday, after a long day of impassioned closing arguments, one of the juries convicted Dwright Doty of acting as the gunman in the revenge killing of the fourth grade boy in broad daylight on an unseasonably warm afternoon in November 2015, a crime that shocked a city hardened by seemingly unending gang violence.
“That word, execution, it really almost doesn’t do justice to what happened,” Assistant State’s Attorney Patrick Waller had told jurors earlier Thursday. “The last thing he saw was this guy pulling out his gun and firing repeatedly from close range as he tried in vain to defend himself.”
The 11-man, one-woman jury deliberated for a little more than two hours before finding Doty, 25, guilty of first-degree murder. He faces up to life in prison.
Just minutes before the late-night verdict, Judge Thaddeus Wilson ordered a second jury deciding the fate of co-defendant Corey Morgan, 31, sequestered for the night after deliberating for more than six hours without reaching a verdict. Its deliberations will resume Friday morning.
Prosecutors alleged that Doty won Tyshawn’s trust at a playground in Dawes Park in the South Side’s Gresham neighborhood, dribbling his basketball before luring the boy into a nearby alley and shooting him multiple times at close range. Seven .40-caliber shells — and his beloved basketball — were found by Tyshawn’s body.
Morgan, whose mother and brother were shot just weeks before Tyshawn’s slaying, watched from a black SUV, prosecutors said. Tyshawn’s father was a ranking member of the rival gang suspected in the earlier shooting, they alleged.
A third defendant, Kevin Edwards, who drove the getaway vehicle, pleaded guilty before trial to first-degree murder in exchange for a recommended sentence of 25 years in prison.
Separate juries were needed in part because the two defense teams blamed the other for the killing to an extent. While such double juries are not uncommon for the Leighton Criminal Court Building, the evidence implicating each defendant differed more than in the typical trial with multiple defendants.
New DNA analysis software — never before used as evidence in an Illinois criminal case — linked Doty to the basketball found near Tyshawn’s body. Doty was also caught on undercover recordings bragging to another inmate in Cook County Jail about killing the boy.
While three eyewitnesses identified Morgan in police lineups, the evidence against him was more circumstantial. His cellphone was used to make calls in the area of the park on the afternoon of the shooting, and Edwards’ sister testified that she heard him vow revenge on “grandmothers, mothers, kids and all” after his brother was fatally shot and mother wounded.
In the day’s first closing argument, Assistant State’s Attorney Craig Engebretson tallied the evidence he said points to Morgan’s guilt: the three eyewitnesses who put him in the park around the time of the attack, the GPS data that shows the alleged getaway vehicle driving from his girlfriend’s house to the park and back again on the day of the shooting, and another Morgan brother who arranged for a friend in New Mexico to buy the gun used in Tyshawn’s killing.
Morgan may not have fired the bullets that killed Tyshawn, but he had the motive to help orchestrate the slaying, the prosecutor told jurors.
“This is so unbelievably personal,” Engebretson said. “It’s his mom. His mom gets shot. Mom’s not out there gangbanging, but she ends up getting shot, so the response has to be proportionate.”
Data recovered from Morgan’s cellphone showed it was used to check out the Facebook pages of Tyshawn’s parents in the hours after their son’s shooting, the prosecutor told jurors.
Morgan “wants to know: ‘Are they hurting? Are they hurting like I hurt?’ “ Engebretson said.
More importantly, he said, a witness — Edwards’ sister — testified she heard Morgan vow revenge.
“He said he was going to do it!” the prosecutor shouted to jurors. “Let’s not forget that. Let’s not bury the lead. He said he was going to do it! He’s the one with motive.”
But an attorney for Morgan hit hard at what he called weaknesses in the identifications by eyewitnesses, arguing that police didn’t follow proper procedures when they compiled lineups and photo arrays for several teens who were in the park on the day of the shooting.
Attorney Todd Pugh pointed out to jurors that one key witness testified that police had shown him photos at some point before he identified the suspects in a more formal photo array video-recorded by detectives and shown to jurors. That would be a highly improper move, he said.
In the early phases of the investigation, police were “trying to shoehorn the evidence a little bit in a certain direction,” he said. “This was a horrific crime, and they wanted to solve it — and they wanted to solve it quickly.”
Once police locked onto Morgan, they stopped considering other avenues of investigation, Pugh said, including looking into other people whose DNA was linked to the getaway vehicle or those who fled the scene when the murder weapon was recovered some 18 months after the killing.
“You know if Corey was somebody different, the investigation was never going to be tilted like this,” said Pugh, who acknowledged Morgan’s gang membership. “ … He, in the eyes of the police, is one of those throwaway people.”
In rebuttal, Waller, one of the prosecutors, hit back at the “throwaway” line.
“You know who was thrown away by this defendant and his compatriots? Whose 9-year-old body was left in the alley? Tyshawn Lee,” Waller said. “They threw his life away.”
In arguments before Doty’s jury, prosecutors repeatedly played the damning undercover recordings of Doty confessing to the killing — even performing a rap about it.
“I’m talking at him, we walking,” Doty could be heard saying on the recordings. “Pop! Into the ground, pop pop pop pop pop … I’m laughing.”
His attorneys argued that Doty, at 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds, was simply bragging to puff up himself in Cook County Jail’s threatening environment, especially given that Demetrius Murry, the inmate wearing the wire, stood 6-feet-5 and weighed nearly 300 pounds.
“Mr. Doty did what he thought he needed to do to survive — and that’s make up a lie,” she said.
In addressing the jury deciding Doty’s fate, Danita Ivory, an assistant public defender, pointed the finger squarely at Morgan, noting it was his phone that was used to look at the Facebook pages of Tyshawn’s parents and his phone that put him in the area of Dawes Park the afternoon of the shooting. In addition, Morgan had the strongest motive for revenge, she said.
“When Corey Morgan found out that his baby brother had been killed, either directly or at the behest of Pierre Stokes, it was his motive to retaliate,” said Ivory, naming Tyshawn’s father.
Prosecutors made much of the new DNA analysis software linking Doty’s DNA to the basketball found lying near Tyshawn’s body in the alley — the basketball that one eyewitness saw Doty dribbling to gain the boy’s attention.
But Ivory ripped the technology as unproven and unreliable.
“Mr. Doty deserves more than being a test case,” she said. “Dare I say it, Tyshawn Lee deserves more than being a test case.”
Prosecutors defended the technology but reminded jurors of the totality of the evidence implicating Doty.
“For executing a 9-year-old child, he is as responsible as they come,” Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Darman said.
“Amen,” a woman in the courtroom gallery said quietly.