Greenfield named to USDA post in Iowa
DES MOINES — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the appointment of former U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield to serve in a top agriculture position in Iowa.
Greenfield, the Democratic nominee who lost to Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst last November, was named Iowa director of rural development, a position in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She will serve as the chief executive officer of the program that offers loans, grants and loan guarantees to help create jobs and support economic development.
The agency helps support rural housing programs and offers funding and support for health care, first responder services, water, electric and communications infrastructure. It also provides technical assistance and information to help agricultural producers and cooperatives get started and improve the effectiveness of their operations.
Greenfield has worked as an urban planner and real estate developer. She became president of the Iowa division of Rottlund Homes in 2007 and most recently served as president of a real estate firm based in Des Moines.
1 dead, 1 hurt in surging expressways gun violence
CHICAGO — Two shootings on a Chicago expressway early Thursday left one person dead and another wounded, the latest incidents in a dramatic surge of gun violence on the city’s major roads.
According to the Illinois State Police, both shootings occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 within three hours. In the first incident, a person traveling on the interstate near Lake Shore Drive at 3:16 a.m. suffered what the state police called non-life threatening injuries.
At 5:39 a.m., another person was shot near the ramp to Interstate 94. The person was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital, the police said in a news release.
No arrests have been made in either shooting and the state police have not provided any details about either victim.
The incidents bring the total number of expressway shootings thus far this year in the Chicago area to 213 — more than double the 101 expressway shootings that the state police investigated during the same period in 2020.
Student, 18, fatally stabbed outside high school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A student fatally stabbed outside a Springfield high school during an altercation involving three students was identified Thursday by the local coroner as police continue investigating the stabbing.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Pierre V. Scott Jr., 18, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed in the chest outside Lanphier High School.
Police said Wednesday afternoon’s incident involved three students, including a 16-year-old boy who was also stabbed and was being treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
It was unclear whether anyone had been arrested or charged in the incident, The State Journal-Register reported.
‘Making a Murderer’ subject’s petition denied
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a request by Steven Avery to review his conviction for killing a young photographer in 2005, a case that became the focus of a popular Netflix series “Making a Murderer.”
Avery has been fighting unsuccessfully for years to have his conviction overturned. His latest appeal asked the court to review three issues: failure to disclose evidence, the destruction of bone fragments and ineffective assistance of counsel.
The court on Wednesday denied Avery’s petition for review without commenting.
Avery, 59, is serving life in prison for killing Theresa Halbach, 25, on his family’s property on Halloween 2005. Halbach had gone to the Avery family salvage yard to photograph a vehicle that Avery planned to sell.
His nephew, Brendan Dassey, was also convicted in the case. Both Avery and Dassey have maintained their innocence.
“We are not surprised since the Wisconsin Supreme Court only grants 1-2% of petitions for review. Mr. Avery has many options including proceeding to the U.S. Supreme Court, and then federal district,” Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, said in a statement. “Since the appellate court only ruled on 50% of the issues raised, we will be filing a new petition with the circuit court at the appropriate time.”
East St. Louis shooting kills man, injures 3 others
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A shooting Wednesday in suburban St. Louis left a 25-year-old man dead and injured three other people, authorities said.
Cornelius Eiland of East St. Louis, Ill., was pronounced dead at the shooting scene Wednesday evening in East St. Louis, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr., the Belleville News-Democrat reported.
A second person was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital with serious injuries and two other people were taken to area hospitals, Illinois State Police said. Their conditions were not immediately available.
Iowa-Illinois bridge to open
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The new Interstate 74 bridge at Bettendorf is set to open next month, a year late and nearly $75 million over the original bid.
A public ceremony is set for Dec. 1 to give residents walk-on access to the new bridge that spans the Mississippi River, connecting Iowa to Moline, Ill. The bridge will open to traffic in the days after the ceremony, officials said.
The Iowa-bound portion of the double-span bridge was to have opened by the end of 2020, while the Illinois-bound span was set to open at the end of this year. The Iowa Department of Transportation has also authorized up to $74.5 million in additional construction costs, pushing the price tag to $396 million from the winning bid of $322 million.
Wisconsin-based Lunda Construction was awarded the construction contract based on the $322 million bid, but the price rose in an effort to meet goals in finishing construction, said corridor manager George Ryan.
Much of the delay occurred in 2019, when Lunda and the DOT disagreed over whether the bridge’s arch design could be constructed for the price bid. Little-to-no arch work was performed during that time.