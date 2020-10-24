Ex-boyfriend accused of killing pregnant Chicago woman, baby
CHICAGO — A man charged in the slaying of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and the baby who died four days later allegedly shot her to prevent her from giving birth, Chicago police said Friday.
“He did not want her to carry this pregnancy through,” Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said during a briefing in which he announced that 39-year-old Corey Deering, of Chicago, had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Stacey Jones and her baby.
Jones, 35, was eight months pregnant when she was found shot twice in the back on her front porch on Oct. 13. She died moments after doctors delivered the baby, police said. The newborn was not struck by any bullets but lived only four days.
Deenihan said that Deering was taken into custody on Oct. 13 but was released two days later because police did not have enough evidence against him. He was arrested again Wednesday and charged Thursday, Deenihan said. At a court hearing Friday, a judge ordered that Deering be jailed without bail.
Iowa case sent back to lower court for racial bias review
WATERLOO, Iowa — The Iowa Court of Appeals has ordered a lower court judge to review the murder conviction of a Black Iowa teenager after jurors who returned a guilty verdict were accused of making racially charged comments during the trial.
The appeals court ruling Wednesday came in the case of Doncorrion Spates. Spates was 18 when he was convicted in 2018 of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 drive-by shooting death of Otavioius Brown. Attorneys for Spates are seeking a new trial after a juror testified that two other jurors made racially charged comments.