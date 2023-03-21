Man arrested after allegedly bringing gun into library
MILWAUKEE — A man was arrested after he allegedly brought a gun into a library at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
The 25-year-old man was seen loading the gun in Golda Meir Library on Thursday afternoon, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Friday.
A spokesperson for the university police department said officers responded within two minutes but by the time they arrived the man had left.
Officers tracked him down in an off-campus neighborhood and arrested him. No one was injured.
