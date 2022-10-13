Wolf Carbon Solutions
The initial Wolf Carbon Solutions pipeline route had the potential to affect landowners in five counties.

 Iowa Utilities Board

A company that wants to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in eastern Iowa is expected to hold new public meetings about the project in December after identifying “anomalies” in its landowner notification process.

The new Wolf Carbon Solutions meetings will likely be set for Dec. 6 in Cedar and Linn counties and for Dec. 7 in Clinton and Scott counties, according to discussions at Tuesday’s meeting of the Iowa Utilities Board.

