The Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has filed disciplinary charges against a mental health counselor who was criminally charged with sex offenses 19 months ago.

On Feb. 16, the board charged David Ekman, of Marshall County, with being convicted of an offense that was directly related to the duties and responsibilities of the profession. The available board documents give no indication as to what the conviction was for or when the crime was committed.

