An ethanol plant just west of Sioux Center that has operated for an unknown number of years without air filtration equipment on one of its grain bins was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Siouxland Energy Cooperative has been required for about 20 years to filter dust from the air emitted by a corn bin. The company had repeatedly noted in its communications with the DNR over that period of time that the emissions control equipment was in place, according to a DNR administrative order.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.