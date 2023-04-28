An ethanol plant just west of Sioux Center that has operated for an unknown number of years without air filtration equipment on one of its grain bins was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Siouxland Energy Cooperative has been required for about 20 years to filter dust from the air emitted by a corn bin. The company had repeatedly noted in its communications with the DNR over that period of time that the emissions control equipment was in place, according to a DNR administrative order.
But last year, the company asked to modify a permit to remove the requirement for the filter equipment because the company “apparently had removed the control equipment from the corn bin,” the order said.
Recommended for you
Siouxland Energy representatives told the DNR in November 2022 they were unaware that the filter was required. The bin is used as a backup that holds about two days’ worth of grain in case other equipment fails, according to a recent DNR inspection report.
“They also stated that they were not certain whether the bin vent filter was ever installed or, if it was removed, when the removal occurred,” the order said.
Years before, the company had been given the choice to monitor dust emissions from the bin to ensure it didn’t exceed regulations, or to install the vent filter. The DNR noted it was “highly likely” that emissions from the bin would violate standards for particulate matter, and Siouxland Energy chose the filter option.
The effects of the lack of filter are unclear because of the lack of monitoring, said Julie Duke, a DNR environmental specialist in air quality compliance. “It can put the public and the environment at risk,” Duke said.
Sioux Center is about two miles east of the plant and has a population of about 8,300.
The DNR fined Siouxland Energy and has required it to install filtration equipment by July 1. The company must also do weekly visual checks for dust emissions from the bin and report to the DNR if dust can be seen.
Jeff Altena, the company’s chief executive, did not immediately respond to a request to comment for this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.