Election 2024 Trump

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Associated Press

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump joked about his legal challenges while campaigning in eastern Iowa on Tuesday night, just hours after announcing he'd received a target letter in the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Headlining a Republican county meeting, Trump attacked investigators while trying to make light of what could be his third criminal indictment since March.

Recommended for you