In the final days of the Iowa State Fair, 2024 Republican candidates Perry Johnson and former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd held events and spoke with potential caucusgoers at the state fairgrounds in Des Moines on Friday.

Many of the presidential hopefuls wanting to take on President Joe Biden have already made their stops at the fair — former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vied for attention during the first weekend of the fair, and others including U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum have shared their campaign pitch with Iowans, in addition to making trips to fair favorites like the butter cow and Iowa Pork Producers’ Tent.

