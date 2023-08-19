In the final days of the Iowa State Fair, 2024 Republican candidates Perry Johnson and former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd held events and spoke with potential caucusgoers at the state fairgrounds in Des Moines on Friday.
Many of the presidential hopefuls wanting to take on President Joe Biden have already made their stops at the fair — former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vied for attention during the first weekend of the fair, and others including U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum have shared their campaign pitch with Iowans, in addition to making trips to fair favorites like the butter cow and Iowa Pork Producers’ Tent.
Two candidates are planning to speak at the Soapbox today, the final political stops for the state fair — former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Libertarian Chase Oliver.
Johnson and Hurd both have “fair-side chats” with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Hurd also planned to speak at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox on Friday afternoon; Johnson spoke at the Soapbox last week, when he called for an end to U.S. financial aid for Ukraine.
While Johnson has spent significant time in Iowa campaigning, Hurd has not visited the state since he was booed at the Iowa GOP Lincoln Dinner in July for saying Trump was “running to stay out of prison.”
Hurd called for government to learn from the “mistake with social media” and regulate artificial intelligence.
Hurd served on the board of OpenAI, the company that developed one of the leading artificial intelligence applications, ChatGPT. He said that the technological advances coming in the next 30 years are “going to make the last 30 years look like we’re playing in the dirt with sticks.”
He said the country needs to be prepared to make sure Americans are not being hurt because of these changes in technology. The number one way to make sure people are not negatively impacted by new technology like AI, Hurd said, is to make sure that these technologies are subject to civil liberties and civil rights laws.
He criticized the federal government for exempting social media from privacy and liability laws like the Communications Decency Act. He said the lack of regulation contributed to issues like the rise in mental health issues among young girls linked with use of social media platforms like Instagram.
Johnson said he understood he was a “long-shot” candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination — and said that put him in the same position as every other contender but former President Donald Trump.
“We know that everybody running yet is a long shot, except Trump,” Johnson said. “I mean realistically, if you’ve looked at the polls … But one thing is certain, and that is we don’t really know what’s going to happen until we get to that debate stage. And that is when the race begins.”
The Michigan Republican said he believes he will be on the Republican debate stage Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, having hit the needed polling thresholds in some new national polls and having 60,000 donors. Johnson did not address Trump’s most recent indictment in Georgia over his alleged interference in the state’s 2020 election results, but said his “heart is with him.”
“I’m not gonna sit here and castigate or explode at Trump, because everybody knows I supported him,” Johnson said. “My major complaint that I ever had was that he spent too much money, but he won’t even argue that … I think he called himself, what, ‘the king of debt?’ But he has been very successful, he’s done a lot of great things. I think he’s got a lot of trouble right now.”
Johnson criticized the federal justice system, calling for “dismantling the FBI.” He said President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden should be under more investigation for alleged corruption than Trump, who the federal law enforcement has “picked on for years for no reason.”