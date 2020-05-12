Officer-involved shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. — One person was killed in a police shooting in Green Bay over the weekend. Officers responded to a report of gunshots about 3 a.m. Saturday and say they saw an individual fire a gun at another person.
WLUK-TV reports officers then fired their weapons at the individual with the gun. That person died at the scene. The person’s name has not been released.
Officer identified in shooting
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Police in the western Iowa city of Council Bluffs have identified an officer who shot an Omaha, Nebraska, man in an exchange of gunfire earlier this month.
Police said Monday in a news release that Officer Michael Roberts shot Jimmy Carr, 34, of Omaha, in the hip on May 2 outside a Council Bluffs gas station.
3 arrested after teen shot in head
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three men have been arrested and charged after an 18-year-old was shot in the head near Drake Park in Des Moines, police said.
The shooting was reported Sunday evening after an officer heard gunshots in the area and spotted a vehicle speeding away, according to a news release by police. The vehicle’s driver initially refused to pull over for the officer, police said. When it did stop, police found several people in the vehicle, including the teen who had been shot in the head.
The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Two men, 18-year-old Austin James Mallory and 21-year-old Rakewon Patton, were later arrested and were charged with attempted murder and other counts, police said. A third man, 24-year-old Tayronce Devon Denton, was also arrested on a drug count.
All three of the men arrested were in the car that was stopped.