Police arrest gunman after standoff lasts nearly 4 hours
DES MOINES — Police arrested a 25-year-old man after a nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex in eastern Des Moines.
Des Moines Police said officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday found the suspect on a second-floor balcony. The man fired at police and two officers returned fire before he retreated inside an apartment.
The man was arrested without incident nearly four hours after police arrived. He was alone in the apartment.
No injuries were immediately reported in the incident.
The man is facing two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of intimidation with a gun.
Man fatally shot at Milwaukee business
MILWAUKEE — Police say a verbal argument resulted in a shooting that killed a 42-year-old man inside business on Milwaukee’s north side.
The Journal Sentinel reported that the shooting occurred just after midnight on Sunday inside the business on the 4500 block of West Burleigh Street.
Police said are no suspects in custody at this time. Detectives are continuing to investigate.
Chicago police miss deadlines on reforms
CHICAGO — A report says the Chicago Police Department failed to meet most of its deadlines in a far-reaching court-supervised reform plan, but has made progress.
The first progress report filed Friday shows 37 out 50 missed deadlines during the first six months of implementing the consent decree, a court order outlining reforms, including on use of force. However, the report noted the city met obligations after deadlines.
The reforms are the culmination of a process that started with the release of video in 2015 showing a white police officer fatally shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times.
Christina Anderson is the police department’s director of reform management. She told The Chicago Tribune the delays can be partly blamed on needing to establish ways of working with the court monitor and others involved.
Judge tosses excessive force suit
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A judge has dismissed an excessive force lawsuit brought by the family of a central Illinois homeless man who died in 2016 after police restrained him.
The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported that U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long ruled Friday that the officers’ actions were “reasonable” when they called for an ambulance, held Richard Turner on the ground and handcuffed him. He later died.
Raised in Champaign, Turner was a high school football player. He was a fixture around the University of Illinois campus. He had mental problems and was schizophrenic.
On Nov. 16, 2016, someone called police asking to check on Turner, who was acting erratically. He ran when he saw officers.
The autopsy report found that while officers’ restraint “could be a contributing factor” to the death, the 54-year-old died of a heart attack.
Family attorney Victor Henderson said he’s considering an appeal.
Iowa man charged with neglecting goats
NEW PROVIDENCE, Iowa — A 26-year-old man is facing animal neglect charges after authorities found several malnourished and dead goats on his property in north-central Iowa.
The Hardin County Sheriff’s department found two dead goats and a malnourished goat in an outdoor shed without bedding or food when they visited the man’s property on Oct. 30. A veterinarian determined that the malnourished goat needed to be euthanized because of its condition.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that authorities also found three dead goats on the property that had been dead for more than a week.
The man has been charged with three counts of animal neglect and three counts of failing to dispose of dead animals.
Reid: Iowa, NH not diverse enough
LAS VEGAS — Iowa and New Hampshire get to weigh in first on the Democratic presidential contest next year, but the states are not ethnically diverse enough to offer any insight into how a candidate will fare across the country, former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said Sunday.
“I don’t think it matters what happens in Iowa or New Hampshire because those states are not representative of the country anymore,” Reid said.
Nevada is the third state to weigh in but the first that looks like the rest of the country, with a sizeable Latino population and significant groups of Asian American and black voters, Reid said.
Reid, a long time Nevada Democrat who helped the state land its influential role in the presidential nominating process, spoke to reporters in Las Vegas on Sunday before 14 White House hopefuls were set to speak at a fundraiser for the Nevada Democratic party.