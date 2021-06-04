Wisconsin man given nearly 5 years in prison for COVID-19 relief fraud
MILWAUKEE — A Pewaukee businessman has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $1 million in federal coronavirus relief funding meant for struggling businesses.
According to prosecutors, Thomas Smith, 47, involved seven other people, including his brother, in a scheme to get federal funding for phantom companies.
U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig told Smith on Wednesday that he hopes a 57-month prison sentence and two years of supervision would let him get back on track as a contributing member of society.
Ludwig also ordered Smith to repay the money he obtained through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which offered businesses forgivable loans if used for payroll, rent, utilities and other specific expenses.
“You took advantage of our nation’s generosity,” Ludwig said, and undercut public trust in government.
All the PPP applications, their proceeds and kickbacks to Smith ran through his bank, which got suspicious last summer and froze several accounts.
“The federal government should be able to provide emergency funds like PPP loans to the deserving public without having to feel constrained by possible fraudsters who seek to profit from the national disaster,” federal fraud prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo.
All eight defendants were charged last year and entered guilty pleas to either bank fraud or making false statements. The remaining defendants are scheduled for sentencing in the coming days and weeks.
Ethanol maker POET buys plants from Koch-owned Flint Hills
DES MOINES — South Dakota-based ethanol company POET said Tuesday it has purchased the biofuels assets of Flint Hills Resources, including five ethanol plants in Iowa and one in Nebraska. The deal also includes ethanol distribution terminals in Texas and Georgia.
The purchase will allow POET, based in Sioux Falls, S.D., to increase its production to 33 biofuels production plants in eight states. It will have a capacity to produce 3 billion gallons annually.
“This acquisition will increase POET’s ability to bring even more high-quality, plant-based biofuels and bioproducts to the world — allowing us to have an even bigger impact on fighting climate change and cleaning our air,” said POET founder and CEO Jeff Broin.
The Iowa ethanol plants are in Arthur, Fairbank, Iowa Falls, Menlo and Shell Rock. The Nebraska plant is in Fremont, and the ethanol terminals are in Buda, Texas, and Camilla, Ga.
Wichita, Kan.-based Flint Hills is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, and the transaction includes the subsidiary’s entire biofuels portfolio. Flint Hills also has oil refineries and makes other products, including chemicals and asphalt.
POET also makes other products including distillers dried grains, a high protein animal feed and corn oil.
Details of the transaction were not released.
Ethanol plants struggled and many closed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic as fewer people drove cars, sending the sale of gasoline and the ethanol additive plummeting. Sales have since improved and production has increased.
COVID-19 shot comes with a free beer under new Illinois law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Get the shot, then relax with a shot, or a beer.
That’s the incentive for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 under legislation Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Wednesday.
The Democrat’s action came on the same day President Joe Biden announced a “month of action,” including beer, sports tickets, and other lures, to get people in line for the needle and meet his goal of having 70% of Americans vaccinated by July 4.
“Not only will the vaccine protect you from getting sick — your free COVID-19 shot can now get you a free shot of your choosing or whatever drink suits your palate,” Pritzker said in a prepared statement.
The Illinois plan, sponsored by Rep. Mike Zalewski of Riverside and Sen. Sara Feigenholtz of Chicago, both Democrats, intends to draw customers back to the bar by offering a free drink with proof of vaccination.
It also extends the pandemic-era law that allows the sale of cocktails for pickup or delivery, which helped liquor sellers through the crisis which closed many business doors.
“Any tool we can provide to help keep this vibrant industry going while they are rebuilding is critical,” Feigenholtz said.
Illinois Department of Public Health officials announced Wednesday another day of lower case totals, with 478 newly confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus and nine additional deaths.
That makes for 22,842 deaths in the 15 months of the pandemic in Illinois, with 1,383,065 cases.
Hospitals statewide are still treating 1,013 inpatients for COVD-19, of whom 278 were in intensive-care units and 150 on ventilators.
Health care providers have administered 11,338,305 vaccine shots, which include first and second doses for those medicines that require more than one. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,234 doses.
Joliet 2-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
JOLIET, Ill. — A 2-year-old has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inflicted with a weapon belonging to his father, suburban Chicago police said Wednesday.
Joliet Fire Department crews responded to a call early Wednesday of a child suffering a gunshot wound. The toddler had found a gun legally owned by his father in a TV stand and accidentally shot himself in the head, according to Joliet police. The father was at home at the time of the incident.“I can attest as a parent, with my colleagues up here: things can go bad in a split second,” said Joliet police Lt. Joe Egizio. “You have to be conscious of where you’re placing firearms if you own them. I, as a police officer, have to make that conscious decision every night.”
Fire Chief Greg Blaskey said the child was treated at the scene and taken to AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.
Police said the shooting was an accident, but the case remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.