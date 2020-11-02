Bail set at $2 million for Rittenhouse
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin court commissioner on Monday set bail for an Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest at $2 million, setting aside pleas from one victim’s father to double that amount.
Kenosha County prosecutors have charged Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, with fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during a protest over a police shooting in August. They’ve also charged him with wounding a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz.
Rittenhouse turned himself in to police in Antioch the morning after the shootings. Rittenhouse was extradited to Wisconsin on Friday and made his initial court appearance in Kenosha County on Monday afternoon.
His attorney, Mark Richards, asked Court Commissioner Loren Keating to set bail at $750,000 and place Rittenhouse on electronic monitoring. Prosecutors asked Keating to set bail at $2 million, saying Rittenhouse has every reason to flee.
John Huber, whose son, Anthony, was one of the two people killed, made an emotional appeal for the judge to go much higher than the $2 million the state sought.
Police probe fatal shooting at apartment
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are working to identify suspects in a weekend shooting that left one man dead and two teens with life-threatening injuries.
The three people were shot at the Wexford Ridge apartment complex on the city’s west side Saturday afternoon, according to police.
The complex is across from Jefferson Middle School.
The teens, ages 17 and 18, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, said Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl.
Fatal shooting in Iowa
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police in Sioux City are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex over the weekend.
The shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. Sunday at Park Place Apartments near Grandview Park, the Sioux City Journal reported.
The victim’s name had not been released by midday Monday. Police offered no other details.