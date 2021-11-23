Iowa Medicaid denial of sex change surgery unlawful, judge rules
DES MOINES — An Iowa law that prohibits Medicaid coverage for sex reassignment surgeries for transgender residents violates state law and the state constitution, a judge ruled in a decision made public Monday.
Judge William Kelly ordered the Iowa Department of Human Services to provide coverage for sex reassignment surgeries when ordered to treat gender dysphoria, a psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity. It often begins in childhood, and some people might not experience it until after puberty or much later, according to the American Psychiatric Association.
About 12 states exclude the surgeries in Medicaid coverage, 18 specifically include gender-affirming care and others do not address it.
The ruling is a victory for Aiden Vasquez and Mika Covington, two Iowans represented by the ACLU of Iowa.
Kelly said state and federal courts in the past 16 years have found that gender identity discrimination is a form of sex discrimination which is prohibited under civil rights laws. He also found the law violated the equal protection clause of the state constitution.
Man, woman accused of kidnapping man
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A man and woman face charges for allegedly restraining a man while striking and burning him in Cedar Falls.
Donovan James Danielson, 46, and 32-year-old Nicole Elise Sage could face life in prison if convicted. Both were arrested Sunday on first-degree kidnapping charges and it wasn’t immediately clear on Monday if they had attorneys.
Police say the suspects were armed with a handgun when they restrained the victim to a chair, gagged and burned him and struck him with blunt objects inside a Cedar Falls home.
The man later made his way to a motel and called police.
The suspects are jailed on $500,000 bond each.
State misses annual traffic death goal
DES MOINES — Iowa officials say they will continue to strive for fewer than 300 annual traffic deaths, but it won’t happen in 2021.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that as of Friday, Iowa traffic death count stood at 312. Iowa Department of Transportation officials say that outpaces the death toll for the same date in the four previous years, but it was below the 350 count by the same time in 2016 — the last year that highway crashes claimed more than 400 lives.
Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes said a safety campaign will continue that urges drivers to slow down, buckle up, drive sober and remain distraction-free heading into the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period.
State officials cite speeding as a major problem, and the state patrol has been cracking down, issuing more than twice as many tickets in 2020 compared to 2019.
Officials: Person killed after assault call
CENTERVILLE — A person was killed Sunday after authorities were called to a Centerville-area home to check on a reported assault, state officials said Monday.
Centerville officers and an Appanoose County deputy responded to the report at about 3:45 p.m. at a location outside the city, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. After they arrived, someone fired shots and a person was killed.
The dead person wasn’t identified. Officers were not injured.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.