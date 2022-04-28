Jury finds 2 men guilty in killing of 3 Iowa teens
DES MOINES, Iowa — A jury has convicted two men of murder for shooting three Iowa teenagers at point-blank range while stealing their video game console and cellphones.
Daishawn Gills, 23, was found guilty Monday of three counts of first-degree murder and a robbery charge, while Emmanuel Totaye Jr., 21, was found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder and robbery, the Des Moines Register reported.
A third man, 18-year-old Leontreal Jones, is expected to plead guilty today to two robbery charges in a deal with prosecutors in which he testified against Gills and Totaye, saying they carried out the January 2020 shooting deaths of 19-year-old DeVonte Swanks and his brother, 16-year-old Malachi Swanks, as well as the brothers’ friend, 15-year-old Thayne Wright.
Police investigators have said the three defendants and the three victims had all been hanging out at the Swanks’ home in Des Moines when Totaye and Gills argued with Malachi Swanks over a loan he had not repaid. Prosecutors said Gills and Totaye then robbed the teens and killed them to prevent them from reporting it.
Police said the teenage victims were all shot point-blank inside a walk-in closet in the home.
Gills and Totaye will be sentenced at a later date. Gills will face a mandatory life sentence for each first-degree murder charge, while Totaye faces up to 50 years for each second-degree murder count. The robbery charge carries up to 25 years in prison.
Man convicted on misdemeanors in fatal boat crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Pleasant Valley man has been acquitted of two felony manslaughter counts but convicted of two lesser misdemeanor counts for his role in a 2020 boat crash that killed two people.
A jury found James Thiel Sr., 45, guilty Monday of two aggravated misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter counts, but acquitted him of two felony involuntary manslaughter counts, the Quad-City Times reported.
Thiel faces up to two years on each misdemeanor count when he’s sentenced at a later date.
Prosecutors said Thiel owned and was aboard the 35-foot center-console boat in the Mississippi River on Aug. 16, 2020, when it collided with a 19-foot ski boat, killing 52-year-old Anita Pinc and her fiancé, 61-year-old Craig Verbeke, both of Moline, Ill., aboard the smaller boat. Investigators said a 15-year-old was driving Thiel’s boat at the time of the crash.
Thiel and the teen driving his boat told investigators that the smaller boat crashed into them, but law enforcement’s reconstruction of the crash showed that Thiel’s boat struck the ski boat from the rear and ran over the top of the smaller boat while speeding at nearly 60 mph.
Thirteen witnesses on the river testified that they saw Thiel’s boat racing another boat before the crash. Thiel and several of his friends testified that Thiel’s boat was not racing with another boat.
Hy-Vee to ask workers to move from corporate to retail
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee will ask up to 500 of its employees to move from corporate-level jobs to retail positions at its stores, it said in a public statement.
The move comes after the company already eliminated 121 corporate-level positions in March, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reported Wednesday. More than 100 of those employees were offered retail positions, the company said.
In addition to shifting employees’ jobs, the company said it will be pausing several projects, including a new warehouse in Cumming, Iowa.
The company blamed, among other things, rising inflation, increasing fuel and construction costs and supply chain disruptions for the moves.