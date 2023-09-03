Iowa students’ proficiencies in math, reading and science did not change significantly in 2023 compared to last year, according to the most recent Iowa Department of Education report.

The department published results last week from the 2023 Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP), an annual test for students grades 3-11. Most grades saw relatively small or no improvements in the English language arts assessment scores other than a 4% increase in sixth grade results. But mathematics scores, which had declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, increased by several percentage points for each grade.

Recommended for you