State lawmakers set to vote on some police reform bills
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers this week are expected to take their first floor votes on police reform measures since George Floyd’s death sparked a national reckoning on policing and racial justice.
The Senate is widely expected to pass a bipartisan package today and send it to the Assembly for consideration. The bills mostly deal with administrative changes and data gathering, not use-of-force policies.
Although more contentious proposals are still in the works, including restrictions on chokeholds and the establishment of a statewide use-of-force policy, today’s vote will represent the first signs of movement in Wisconsin after GOP lawmakers ignored Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ calls for special sessions on police reform.
“This doesn’t solve every problem, but I think that this really shows that there is transparency and areas where we can make that a little bit better and collect a little more information,” Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard, a former police officer who co-sponsored the measures, said during a joint Milwaukee Press Club-WisPolitics.com virtual luncheon discussion last Tuesday. “It’s better for everyone to be able to see that.”
Judge rejects GOP pleas to stay order in redistricting case
MADISON — A judge on Monday refused to put on hold his ruling last month that Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature illegally hired private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them in anticipation of legal challenges over redistricting.
Republicans wanted to put the ruling on hold while they pursue an appeal so the contracts they entered into with the attorneys would not be immediately voided. Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke, in a ruling from the bench, declined to stay his order. Republicans were expected to appeal that to the state court of appeals.
Four Madison teachers, including the current and incoming teachers union president, brought the lawsuit arguing that state law does not allow for legislative leaders to hire attorneys outside the state Department of Justice before a lawsuit has been filed. The Legislature has yet to begin the redistricting process.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu entered into contracts in December and January with two outside law firms to handle the redistricting process, including any future lawsuits. The contracts allowed for spending of more than $1 million in taxpayer money to the two law firms.
Ehlke’s April 29 ruling voided those contracts and barred any future payments.
State supreme court to hear transgender name-change case
MADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case of a Shawano County transgender woman who has been prohibited from changing her name due to her listing on the state sex offender registry.
The plaintiff, identified only as Ella, was placed on the sex offender registry for a sexual assault she committed as a teenager.
She argues requiring her to register as a sex offender violates her First Amendment rights because the statute’s prohibition against legally changing her name restricts her right to self-expression as being a female.
She argues the law forces her to identify herself as a male anytime she is required to present her legal name.
The state Supreme Court will address whether the statute governing juvenile sex offender registration unconstitutionally infringes on Ella’s First Amendment right to freedom of speech by preventing her from legally changing her name to reflect her gender identity and whether requiring Ella to register under the law amounts to cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the Eighth Amendment.
No date for the oral arguments has been set.
3-year-old shoots, kills himself
MILWAUKEE — A 3-year-old boy got a hold of a firearm and unintentionally shot and killed himself in Milwaukee, according to police
The toddler died Saturday night after shooting himself about 10:30 p.m.
A 26-year-old man was arrested with criminal charges being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.
At least eight other children have been killed in Milwaukee shootings so far this year.