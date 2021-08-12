TOLEDO, Iowa — An east-central Iowa county sheriff is refusing to allow jail inmates access to COVID-19 vaccines, citing the jail's lack of medical staff, among other things.
Tama County Sheriff Dennis Kucera confirmed that inmates are not being given access to the vaccines, television station KCRG reported Wednesday, saying in an email that "we do not have medical staff on-site that could give the vaccine even if we did offer it."
Kucera said for that reason, jail staff would have to take inmates out of the jail to get a vaccine, "which is not in the best interest of the inmate's health and security."
Kucera insisted that Tama County inmates have little risk of exposure, because each prisoner is quarantined for a time before being placed into the general population. Jail staff have little direct contact with prisoners, Kucera said.
Kucera did not immediately respond to a phone message left Thursday seeking comment, including a question about how man inmate are currently being held in the county jail. Information found the county's website says the jail has a capacity of 30 inmates.
Iowa prisons saw the virus run rampant at times among prisoners during the outbreak. Nearly 4,800 inmates in Iowa's prisons have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started. Cases have slowed significantly as vaccines rolled out, with just 116 cases since March 1, the station reported.