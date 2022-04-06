DES MOINES — Police in Des Moines have identified a man killed in a double shooting that also seriously injured a woman this week.
Jeffrey Dwayne Gillom, 59, of Des Moines, died in the late Sunday night shooting, police said in a news release Tuesday.
Police have said officers and paramedics called to an area several blocks west of Crocker Woods Park found Gillom and a 46-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospitals, where Gillom died early Monday morning, police said.
The wounded woman was hospitalized Monday in serious condition, police said. Police did not give an update Tuesday on her condition.
No arrests or suspects in the case were reported Tuesday.
Bird flu forces Iowa farmers to kill 5.3 million hens, 88,000 turkeys
DES MOINES — Bird flu has infected two more farms in Iowa, forcing the killing of 5.3 million hens and 88,000 turkeys, officials said Friday.
The new cases mean that across the nation, farmers have had to kill about 22 million birds, mostly egg-laying chickens but also including 1.8 million broiler chickens, 1.9 million pullet and other commercial chickens, and 1.9 million turkeys. Iowa accounts for many of those cases, with operations having to kill about 13 million chickens and 305,000 turkeys since the outbreaks began a month ago.
Iowa is the nation’s leading egg producer and had 46 million chickens on farms in February, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. Iowa raises about 11.7 million turkeys annually.
USDA data shows 23 states have confirmed cases in commercial or backyard flocks.
Federal officials seek input on renaming geographic features
MADISON, Wis. — Federal officials are looking for suggestions from the public on new monikers for nearly 30 geographic features in Wisconsin with names they’ve declared derogatory to American Indians.
U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order in November declaring the term “squaw” derogatory and established a task force to work on removing the word from the names of federal geographic features and lands.
The task force has identified 28 features in Wisconsin that need new names. A spreadsheet listing them can be found on the U.S. Geological Survey website.
The agency will take naming suggestions from the public through April 25. People can submit their suggestions online at http://www.regulations.gov or by mailing them to Reconciliation of Derogatory Geographic Names, MS-511, U.S. Geological Survey, 12201 Sunrise Valley Dr., Reston, Virginia 20192.
UW-System students being sent survey on free speech
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System officials are preparing to send a survey to students seeking their thoughts on free speech rights.
System officials plan to email the survey to undergraduates at all 13 public universities on Thursday. Questions will include what they know about the First Amendment; how much they value free speech; whether they see problems with a lack of diverse viewpoints; whether they censor themselves; and whether they’ve ever been sanctioned or punished for exercising their free speech rights.
The survey is funded by UW-Stout’s Menard Center for Public Policy and Service.
Wisconsin officials offer ways to battle opioid crisis
MADISON, Wis. — State officials have come up with a list of recommendations on how to respond to the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin after holding a series of listening sessions and hearing from those who have struggled with addiction.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services report that resulted from those sessions says the state needs more treatment places for people who are addicted to opioids, more availability of overdose treatments and a willingness to address the root causes of addiction.
The state is due to receive more than $400 million in funding from the settlement of a multistate lawsuit against four pharmaceutical companies.
During the sessions, officials heard from substance abuse professionals, people in recovery and family members of those who’ve struggled with addictions. The study’s recommendations include a range of interventions, including addressing childhood traumas that can put people at risk for addiction later in life and further expanding access to the overdose treatment naloxone.