Trump scheduled to speak in Janesville
MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump plans to travel to Janesville on Saturday, two weeks after he canceled a rally for there and Green Bay following his positive coronavirus test.
Trump’s campaign on Monday announced a fundraiser for Janesville on Saturday, with donations beginning at $1,000. No other details about public events, either in Janesville or elsewhere in the state, were announced.
Vice President Mike Pence planned to campaign Tuesday in Waukesha County, touring a manufacturing plant he previously visited with then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2017. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, was also slated to be in northeast Wisconsin on Tuesday. Trump’s son Eric Trump had stops in the Milwaukee suburbs and near Janesville on Monday.
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run
ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man faces felony charges after he allegedly drove away after hitting and killing an elderly woman crossing the street in her wheelchair, authorities said.
According to the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald, St. Charles Police allege that 23-year-old Andrew J. Jensen of St. Charles was driving on South 13th Street on Friday afternoon when his pickup truck struck Helen Radnoti, 88, of Chicago, as she crossed the street with her adult son. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police say that Jensen, who drove off, surrendered to police on Friday night.
On Sunday, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Jensen with felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death and failure to report an accident or death. He was also cited for failing to yield at a crossswalk.
Jensen was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday for a bond hearing.
The Associated Press
WIU housing officers recognized
MACOMB, Ill. — Two Western Illinois University housing officers have been recognized by an international organization for their efforts in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Jessica Butcher and Bridget McCormick were recognized by the “Heroes Program” of the Association of College and University Housing Officers-International.
They were among 27 campus professionals from across the nation who were honored. The program recognizes the leadership of campus professionals during times of significant challenge.
Butcher, assistant director of residence life, revamped training for complex directors, assistant complex directors and resident assistants for the fall semester, according to the university. She is often wearing personal protective gear for intake and transportation of students who have to go into quarantine and isolation after exposure to the highly contagious coronavirus.
McCormick is director of residential administration. She worked to readjust hundreds of room assignments for the fall semester as students chose whether to attend class in person or online. She is also doing COVID-19 case management and room assignments for students who test positive.
Butcher and McCormick are both members of the university’s “All Hands on Deck” team to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police investigating gunfire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police are investigating gunfire that hit a local apartment building over the weekend.
The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Jane Boyd Community House, television station KCRG reported. Police said several people reported hearing shots fired in the area.
Investigating officers found several shell casings and gunshot damage to a nearby apartment. No injuries were reported.
Police said a vehicle suspected in the shooting was impounded. No reports of arrests in the shooting had been announced by Monday morning.
Sen. Johnson says virus ‘not a death sentence’
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, said Monday that he never had any symptoms after testing positive Oct. 2 for the coronavirus, declaring that COVID-19 “is not a death sentence.”
Johnson, a Republican, said that while there have been “so many tragedies” for those who test positive, “at the same time, COVID is not a death sentence.” Johnson said he was last tested for the virus on Oct. 5 and again tested positive, but “I have never had a symptom, ever.”
“I’m one of the very lucky 40% who test positive for the coronavirus but don’t get COVID,” said Johnson, 65, during a conference call to discuss the beginning of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett.
Illinois’ largest pumpkin
BEASON, Ill. — An Illinois man has grown the state’s largest pumpkin and has brought it to display at pumpkin patches across the state’s central area.
The pumpkin is officially this year’s largest, weighing at 1,673 pounds, according to The Pantagraph.
Henry Bartimus of DeWitt was established as the new Illinois State Giant Pumpkin Grand Champion for the pumpkin that took 105 days to grow.