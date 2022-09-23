Activist investor pushes for removal of Kohl’s chairman, CEO
Activist investor Ancora Holdings Group is pushing for the removal of both the chairman and the chief executive officer at Kohl’s for what it calls a botched strategy and dramatic sales declines.
Ancora, which owns 2.5% of outstanding shares in the department store chain, has pressured the company over the past 18 months to turn things around and has been able to get three of its directors installed on the company board.
In a letter to the board Thursday, Ancora said Kohl’s needs to come up with a new plan and replace chairman Peter Boneparth and Chief Executive Michelle Gass. Boneparth has been on the board since 2008 and became chairman this year. Gass has been CEO since 2018. She joined the company in 2013 as chief merchandising and customer officer.
“Ultimately, Kohl’s needs leadership that can design and implement a precise turnaround strategy to ensure the company averts peril and starts producing enhanced value for shareholders over the long term,” the letter said.
In a statement emailed to The Associated Press, the company said that the Kohl’s board “unanimously supports” Gass and her leadership team.
“We remain committed to maximizing value and acting in the interests of all our shareholders by staying focused on running the business, and the board continues to actively engage with management to navigate the current retail environment,” the company said.
Shares of Kohl’s Corp. were down almost 4%, or $1.04 per share to $26.86 on Thursday afternoon.
Ex-Illinois cop charged in 2020 fatal shooting of Black manWAUKEGAN, Ill. — A former suburban Chicago police officer who was fired after he shot into a car two years ago, killing a Black man and seriously wounding the man’s girlfriend, has been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.
A grand jury returned indictments on Wednesday against former Waukegan police Officer Dante Salinas in the Oct. 20, 2020, shooting that killed a 19-year-old local man, Marcellis Stinnette, and wounded his girlfriend, Tafara Williams, the Lake County News-Sun reported. Salinas also was indicted on charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct stemming from a separate incident in 2019, the newspaper reported.
On the night of the shooting, another Waukegan officer stopped the couple’s car and was questioning them when Williams suddenly drove off, according to investigators. The officer pursued them and Salinas responded to his call for help and joined the chase. Williams ran off the road and then put her car in reverse, leading Salinas, who had gotten out of his car, to fire several shots, striking Williams and Stinnette.
The Waukegan shooting also sparked protests and led the police department to quickly fire Salinas for what it described at the time as “multiple policy and procedure violations.”
Williams, who according to court records has been charged with aggravated fleeing, sued Salinas and the officer who stopped her and Stinnette earlier that night.
Chicago to pay $15M over woman’s death in police chase crash
CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council approved a settlement on Wednesday that will pay $15 million to the family of a woman who was killed when a police cruiser ran a red light and slammed into her SUV after officers allegedly ignored repeated orders to end their high-speed pursuit of a carjacking suspect.
Without discussion, the council approved the settlement with the family of Guadalupe Francisco-Martinez, a mother of six who was 37 years old when she died. The move was widely expected after its finance committee agreed with the city’s law department that the wrongful death lawsuit should be settled rather than allow it to go to trial and risk having to pay an even greater amount.
“There will be enormous sympathy for the family of (Francisco-Martinez), who endured such a tragic, tragic event,” the law department’s counsel, Mimi Ruether, said before committee unanimously authorized the settlement on Monday, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The crash, which prompted revisions of the police department’s vehicular pursuit policy, occurred on the city’s northwest side on the night of June 3, 2020. Francisco-Martinez was coming home from her first day on a new job when, with the green light, she drove into an intersection where the officer slammed into her vehicle with a marked police cruiser.
Milwaukee hospital ends religious exemption for vaccineMILWAUKEE — Employees of a Milwaukee-based health care provider who cited religious reasons for opting out of a mandated coronavirus vaccination are now required to receive a shot.
The religious exemption expired this week for staff at Froedtert Health. The health care provider said its ending the exemption because of the availability of a protein-based vaccination called Novavax.
Froedtert said the option eliminates the conflicts caused by mRNA-based vaccines, like Moderna or Pfizer, because it doesn’t use fetal cell lines for development.
Employees with existing exemptions had until Wednesday to receive their first Novavax dose or be considered “voluntarily resigned.”
