Former supreme court justice vouches for election audit
MADISON — The retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who is leading a review of the 2020 presidential election says a very thorough examination of the election is warranted, but the purpose of the investigation is not to overturn the results.
Retired Justice Michael Gableman made his comments Sunday on WISN-TV’s “Upfront.” It was one of the first times he’s spoken publicly about the review of President Joe Biden’s narrow win in the state. Gableman said he wants to look into election concerns so people can have confidence that their votes count.
“I firmly believe that this is not a partisan issue, that everybody should be interested in making sure that going forward, our voting and ballot system is transparent and honest,” he said.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos designated Gableman to lead the election review, which has the backing of former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Last week, Vos said he was expanding the probe, after Gableman told him a more robust effort was needed.
Wisconsin Democratic Party executive director Nellie Sires has called the review a “sham investigation.” Recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties upheld Biden’s win, as did several courts.
Gableman told WISN-TV his review would focus on three issues, including how the voting machines work, grants that five Wisconsin cities received from a nonprofit funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and legal concerns about guidance issued by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Doctors: Health care centers need mandate
MADISON — Wisconsin’s largest physicians organization is urging all health care organizations to require that their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Despite pleas for voluntary vaccinations, Wisconsin continue to see dramatic increases in coronavirus infections, primary due to the spread of the delta variant among those who are unvaccinated.
The plea Monday from the Wisconsin Medical Society follows last week’s call from dozens of national health care organizations, including the American Medical Association, for employer-mandated vaccinations.
1 of 2 people hurt in small-plane crash dies
HARTFORD — One of two people injured when a small plane crashed in Washington County has died, according to sheriff’s officials.
The woman who later died and a man were hurt when their plane crashed in a cornfield Saturday west of the Hartford Municipal Airport.
The man and woman were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa and Aurora Medical Center in Summit, respectively, following the crash.
The woman, who was reportedly unconscious, had to be extricated from the plane. The victims were not identified.