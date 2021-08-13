TOLEDO, Iowa — An east-central Iowa county sheriff confirmed Thursday that county jail inmates have not been given COVID-19 vaccines, saying only one inmate has asked for it.
Tama County Sheriff Dennis Kucera responded after television station KCRG first reported Wednesday that the jail is not offering inmates access to the vaccine. Kucera acknowledged that Thursday, but said the only inmate to request the vaccine has been in the jail since May 2020 and has only requested the vaccine in the last two months.
Kucera said the jail has no onsite medical staff that could give the vaccine, meaning prisoners would have to be taken out of the jail to get one, “which is not in the best interest of the inmate’s health and security.”
The jail’s inmates — there are currently 17 — have little risk of exposure, because each prisoner is quarantined for 14 days before being placed into the general population, the sheriff said. Kucera also noted that no Tama County Jail inmate or staff member has contracted the virus since the pandemic began.
Iowa prisons have been hot spots for the virus. Nearly 4,800 inmates in Iowa’s prisons have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started. But Kucera said it’s unfair to compare the 20-bed Tama County Jail to prisons holding hundreds of inmates.
CHICAGO — Illinois grew more diverse, multiracial and urban over the past decade, just like the nation overall, according to data released Thursday from the 2020 census.
The data will have big implications as Democrats — who control the once-in-a-decade redistricting process in Illinois — use it to redraw congressional boundaries ahead of the 2022 election.
Illinois is one of three states to lose population between 2010 and 2020, falling from 12,830,632 people to 12,812,508, and will lose a House seat when the new district maps are drawn. Democrats will look to eliminate a district currently held by a Republican in central or southern Illinois, where population loss occurred, and make some districts in the northern part of the state friendlier to Democratic candidates.
The county with the largest population loss in the U.S. was in the far southern tip of Illinois, where Alexander County lost over one-third of its residents over the past decade.
Anchored by Cairo, Illinois, which borders Kentucky and Missouri where the Mississippi and Ohio rivers meet, the rural county has been losing residents for decades. The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2017 closing of dilapidated public housing complexes further fueled the loss, forcing some 200 families to relocate.
The county lost 36.4% of its population between 2010 and 2020, dropping from 8,238 people to 5,240, according to the census.
Chicago remains the nation’s third-largest city, with 2,746,388 residents — an increase of 1.9% over the past decade. That’s a reversal of the previous decade, when the city saw a nearly 7% decline in population. The two largest U.S. cities remain New York and Los Angeles. Fast-growing Houston, which grew by almost 10% over the past decade, is closing in on Chicago with 2,304,580 residents.
Overall, 58.3% of Illinois’ population is White alone, 13.9% is Black alone, 18.2% is Hispanic or Latino and 5.8% is Asian. The percent of residents who are two or more races and those who are White in combination with another race both roughly tripled.
Trump endorses Van Orden in U.S. House race
MADISON, Wis. — Former President Donald Trump on Thursday gave his “Complete and Total Endorsement!” to the Republican seeking to flip a southwestern Wisconsin congressional district held by Democratic Rep. Ron Kind since 1997.
Derrick Van Orden was also endorsed by Trump in 2020 when he lost to Kind by less than 3 points. Trump carried the district by nearly 5 points, making it a prime target for Republicans even before Kind announced this week that he would not be running for a 14th term in 2022.
Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL and ardent supporter of Trump, has kept a high profile since his 2020 defeat, traveling to Washington, D.C., on the day of the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Van Orden insisted that he was there to peacefully protest, was not part of the group that entered the Capitol, and he condemned the violence.
Trump said in his endorsement statement that he was backing Van Orden because “He strongly supports our Military, Veterans, Law Enforcement, and he will always fight for Secure Borders, the Second Amendment, and our incredible Farmers.”
Political newcomer Brett Knudsen, a Democrat, announced his candidacy before Kind said he was retiring. No Democrats have announced since Kind said on Tuesday he would not run again.
UW Health to study vaccine effects on children
MADISON, Wis. — UW Health will participate in a study of the effects of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in young children.
UW Health’s American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison will be one of about 100 sites involved in the study, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday.
The project aims to enroll about 12,000 children under age 12. The Madison hospital hopes to sign up about 80 kids.
Three-fourths of participants will get two doses of the vaccine four weeks apart and a fourth will get placebo shots. Children ages 6 to 12 will get the first shots, followed by children ages 2 to 6 and then those younger than 2. Federal regulators have yet to approve any version of the vaccine for children younger than 12.
“The goal of the vaccine is to prevent COVID-19 from overwhelming the population again,” said Dr. William Hartman, who will co-lead the study at UW Health. “A big part of that is going to be vaccinating our children since schools and school buses are some of the biggest areas of congregation of children, with the potential for spreading COVID.”