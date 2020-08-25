Man pleads not guilty to killing his 2 children
APPLETON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he killed his two young children.
Matthew Beyer, 36, of Manitowoc, entered his plea Monday to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Beyer is charged in the stabbing deaths of 5-year-old William and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer, whose bodies were discovered Feb. 17 in a Kaukauna duplex.
A trial date was not set. WLUK-TV reports the defense has asked for time to review evidence.
On Monday, a judge also approved the release of the children’s bodies to their mother, who plans to have them cremated. Beyer and his attorney endorsed the decision.
The children’s mother called police to report their deaths. The mother and Beyer both said the two of them did not have a good relationship and were scheduled to appear in court later that day for a family court hearing.
Beyer also faces charges of attempted escape and taking hostages, for allegedly trying to break out of the Outagamie County jail.
Beyer has denied any role in the killings. A status conference in the case is scheduled for Dec. 4.
‘Suspicious’ blaze kills 2
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. — A blaze at a suburban Chicago condominium that left two dead and five injured was suspicious in nature, a fire official said Tuesday.
Bloomingdale acting Fire Chief Richard Kurka said Monday’s fire at the Waters Edge Condominiums complex in Glendale Heights stretched from the ground to third floor of the building. The investigation of the fire is being treated as a ‘‘police matter” with the Bloomingdale Fire Protection District assisting.
Firefighters called to the scene found one of the buildings in flames, which later spread to other buildings. Authorities say in addition to the two dead, a child, one police officer and three firefighters were treated at a nearby hospital for injuries resulting from the fire.
Authorities have not released the identities of the two people who died.
A juvenile was treated at a hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening, Kurka said. Three firefighters suffered from symptoms of heat exhaustion, and were treated at a hospital and released. A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation and released.
The fire displaced residents in 12 units. The American Red Cross and community outreach specialists are helping residents find temporary housing.
Bridge to reopen
WICKLIFFE, Ky. — An Ohio River bridge that has been closed for almost four weeks will reopen this week, five days ahead of schedule, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
The “Cairo” Bridge serves as a north-south connection for U.S. 51 between Wickliffe in western Kentucky and Cairo, Illinois. It is also an east-west transportation corridor for U.S. 60 and U.S. 62. The bridge carries about 7,000 vehicles per day.
A contractor plans to reopen the bridge to one-lane traffic sometime Wednesday, the cabinet said in a news release.
The bridge closed Aug. 1 to allow extensive maintenance work along almost 2 miles of the Kentucky approach embankment. Deck and joint work on the bridge that began June 10 was also accelerated.
The bridge will continue to be restricted to one lane with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal until around Oct. 1.
Commuters between Wickliffe and Cairo have had to take about an 80-mile detour during the closure.