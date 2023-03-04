A former Marshalltown Water Works employee was recently decertified by the state as a water treatment operator because he falsified test results of the city’s drinking water, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
There is no evidence that the falsifications resulted in residents drinking unsafe water, state and local officials said.
Mark Gilarski worked for the Marshalltown’s municipal drinking water source for a little more than two years, from June 2020 to October 2022, said Shelli Lovell, general manager of Marshalltown Water Works. The utility serves more than 27,000 people, according to state records.
Recommended for you
Lovell declined to comment on the specifics of Gilarski’s departure.
The other employee, Dillon Collins, worked for Marshalltown Water Works from November 2021 to September 2022, Lovell said. Both employees worked a night shift.
Gastineau said the falsifications were discovered when workers of a subsequent shift found that their test results were notably different than what would have been expected from the test results from a previous shift. State records did not indicate what those tests were meant to detect.
The state requires drinking water suppliers to monitor their water for a variety of contaminants, along with chemicals they use to disinfect the water.
Gastineau said there is a pending DNR investigation into the other employee.
“Customer safety wasn’t ever at risk,” Lovell said.
The city conducts tests of its water at a higher frequency than what is required by the state — in part because the treatment facility is staffed day and night — and because of that the safety of the water was not imperiled, Gastineau said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.