A former Marshalltown Water Works employee was recently decertified by the state as a water treatment operator because he falsified test results of the city’s drinking water, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

There is no evidence that the falsifications resulted in residents drinking unsafe water, state and local officials said.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.